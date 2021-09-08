Immersive Tammany Hall at SoHo Playhouse Will Transport Audiences to NYC Election Night 1929

The new theatrical experience from Darren Lee Cole and Alexander Wright will begin performances October 15.

The new immersive event Tammany Hall will take audiences back to 1929 for an up-close look at the corruption and scandal surrounding the NYC mayoral election and the infamous political machine running the city. Performances begin at SoHo Playhouse October 15 ahead of a November 2 election night opening.

The production is co-created by Darren Lee Cole, artistic director of SoHo Playhouse, and Alexander Wright, creator of The Great Gatsby, the U.K.'s longest running immersive show. The pair will also co-direct the event, with Megan Drury signed on as associate director.

Audiences will explore 15 different rooms in the historic SoHo Playhouse—which was itself a Society of St. Tammany clubhouse in the 1920's known as The Huron Club—encountering familiar characters such as Fiorello LaGuardia, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Legs Diamond, and more as they conspire in corners.

Tammany Hall features scenic design by Dan Daly, costume design by Grace Jeon, lighting design by Emily Clarkson, and sound design by Megan Culley. Casting will be announced at a later date.

Guests will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine. For more information, visit SohoPlayhouse.com.

