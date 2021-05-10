In Comes Company: Gender-Swapped Revival Confirms Return to Broadway

By Ryan McPhee
May 10, 2021
 
The musical, starring Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone, was originally slated to open March 22, 2020—composer Stephen Sondheim’s 90th birthday.
The crowd after Company's first performance at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in 2020 Jenny Anderson

Those giant balloons weren’t for naught. After nine pre-pandemic previews, director Marianne Elliott’s gender-swapped version of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s Company will resume performances Broadway’s Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre over a year and a half later. The production will begin December 20, with opening night set for January 9, 2022.

The Broadway engagement initially began preview performances March 2, 10 days before theatres were given the order to go dark in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Opening night was set for March 22, which was Sondheim’s 90th birthday. Shortly after, the musical celebrated its 50th anniversary (though cast members from this latest staging and stagings past found a way to commemorate the milestone virtually).

Tickets will go on sale May 11 at 12:01 AM ET.

Patti LuPone Brinkhoff/Moegenburg

Two Tony winners headline the new Broadway production: Katrina Lenk (The Band’s Visit) as Bobbie (a new take on the musical’s central Bobby) and Patti LuPone (Evita, Gypsy) as Joanne. The latter reprises her performance after winning an Olivier Award for the production’s West End premiere.

At the time of the shutdown, the Broadway company also featured Tony nominees Christopher Fitzgerald, Christopher Sieber, and Jennifer Simard as David, Harry, and Sarah, respectively, as well as Matt Doyle as Jamie, Terence Archie as Larry, Etai Benson as Paul, Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Kyle Dean Massey as Theo, Rashidra Scott as Susan, and Bobby Conte Thornton as P.J. Rounding out the cast are Kathryn Allison, Stanley Bahorek, Britney Coleman, John Arthur Greene, Javier Ignacio, Anisha Nagarajan, Tally Sessions, and Matt Wall. Full casting for its return will be confirmed at a later date.

The production also features choreography by Liam Steel, sets and costumes by Bunny Christie, lighting by Neil Austin, sound design by Ian Dickinson of Autograph, and illusions by Chris Fisher. Joel Fram serves as music supervisor and director, with orchestrations by David Cullen and dance arrangements by Sam Davis. Casting is by Cindy Tolan.

