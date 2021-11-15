In Comes Company: See the Cast Perform a Tiny Desk Concert

The company celebrates its first preview back with a special set for NPR.

On the day of Company's first performance since the shutdown, NPR released a new Tiny Desk Concert video featuring the cast of Marianne Elliot's revival. The majority of the cast, gathered around Katrina Lenk (as Bobbie) at center, assembled at CIVILIAN Hotel, a few blocks away from the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, their Broadway home.

"It is incredible to come back to this piece, this masterpiece," cast member Matt Doyle said. "A show that's about company, about togetherness and most importantly about being alive. This is what we get to do on the other side of this, and I'm so honored to be in the room with each and every one of you. We're having a party tonight."

The cast performed four songs from the Stephen Sondheim score: the title song "Company," "Someone is Waiting," "Another Hundred People," and "You Could Drive A Person Crazy." The cast members present included Lenk, Doyle, Christopher Fitzgerald, Christopher Sieber, Jennifer Simard, Terence Archie, Etai Benson, Bobby Conte, Nikki Renée Daniels, Claybourne Elder, Greg Hildreth, Anisha Nagarajan, Manu Narayan, and Rashidra Scott.

Alas, Patti LuPone was not present to deliver the biting "Ladies Who Lunch"; you'll have to order a vodka stinger at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre to properly enjoy that number.