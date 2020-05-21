Kelli O’Hara, Jeremy Jordan, and Jessie Mueller Will Offer Virtual Concerts This Summer

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cabaret & Concert News   Kelli O’Hara, Jeremy Jordan, and Jessie Mueller Will Offer Virtual Concerts This Summer
By Dan Meyer
May 21, 2020
 
Traditionally held at the Provincetown Art House, the performances will now take place online.
Kelli O&#39;Hara, Jeremy Jordan, and Jessie Mueller
Kelli O'Hara, Jeremy Jordan, and Jessie Mueller

Kelli O’Hara, Jeremy Jordan, and Jessie Mueller have joined a virtual lineup of Broadway stars taking part in The Seth Concert Series with Sirius XM host and Playbill contributor Seth Rudetsky. While normally held in Provincetown, Massachusetts, under the Broadway @ Art House banner, the performances will be held indoors from the stars' homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Up first is Tony winner Kelli O’Hara (The King and I; Kiss Me, Kate) May 31 and June 1. The star will perform highlights from some of her biggest Broadway roles in addition to her solo studio album work.

Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan (Newsies, Bonnie & Clyde) follows June 14–15. The star was most recently seen on Broadway in Waitress opposite Shoshana Bean. Prior to the Sara Bareilles musical, Jordan appeared on the Main Stem in American Son and on the NBC series Smash.

Since her Tony-winning turn in Beautiful—The Carole King Musical, Mueller (performing June 21–22) has gone on to originate the role of Jenna in Waitress and played Julie in the 2018 revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel, earning subsequent Tony nominations for both.

READ: SCENERY Releases New Beautiful Jewelry Collection

Concerts take place at 8 PM ET on Sundays and 3 PM ET on Mondays. For tickets, visit TheSethConcertSeries.com.

Photos: Celebrate Kelli O’Hara on the Broadway Stage

Photos: Celebrate Kelli O’Hara on the Broadway Stage

29 PHOTOS
Kelli O'Hara and Deb Lyons backstage at <i>Jekyll & Hyde</i>
Kelli O’Hara and Deb Lyons backstage at Jekyll & Hyde
Kelli O'Hara and Betty Garrett in <i>Follies</i>
Kelli O’Hara and Betty Garrett in Follies Joan Marcus
Kelli O'Hara and Jack Noseworthy in <i> Sweet Smell of Success</i>
Kelli O’Hara and Jack Noseworthy in Sweet Smell of Success Nigel Parry
Melissa Errico and Kelli O'Hara in <i>Dracula</i>
Melissa Errico and Kelli O’Hara in Dracula Joan Marcus
Victoria Clark and Kelli O&#39;Hara
Kelli O’Hara and Victoria Clarke in The Light in the Piazza Joan Marcus
Harry Connick Jr and Kelli O'Hara in <i>The Pajama Game</i>
Harry Connick Jr and Kelli O’Hara in The Pajama Game Joan Marcus
Harry Connick Jr and Kelli O'Hara in <i>The Pajama Game</i>
Harry Connick Jr and Kelli O’Hara in The Pajama Game Joan Marcus
Kelli O'Hara and Harry Connick Jr. in <i>The Pajama Game</i>
Kelli O’Hara and Harry Connick Jr. in The Pajama Game Joan Marcus
Paulo Szot and Kelli O'Hara in <i>South Pacific</i>
Paulo Szot and Kelli O’Hara in South Pacific Joan Marcus
Kelli O'Hara in <i>South Pacific</i>
Kelli O’Hara in South Pacific Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Cabaret & Concert News
Read news about cabaret and concert appearances by your favorite Broadway performers.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.