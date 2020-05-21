Kelli O’Hara, Jeremy Jordan, and Jessie Mueller Will Offer Virtual Concerts This Summer

Traditionally held at the Provincetown Art House, the performances will now take place online.

Kelli O’Hara, Jeremy Jordan, and Jessie Mueller have joined a virtual lineup of Broadway stars taking part in The Seth Concert Series with Sirius XM host and Playbill contributor Seth Rudetsky. While normally held in Provincetown, Massachusetts, under the Broadway @ Art House banner, the performances will be held indoors from the stars' homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Up first is Tony winner Kelli O’Hara (The King and I; Kiss Me, Kate) May 31 and June 1. The star will perform highlights from some of her biggest Broadway roles in addition to her solo studio album work.

Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan (Newsies, Bonnie & Clyde) follows June 14–15. The star was most recently seen on Broadway in Waitress opposite Shoshana Bean. Prior to the Sara Bareilles musical, Jordan appeared on the Main Stem in American Son and on the NBC series Smash.

Since her Tony-winning turn in Beautiful—The Carole King Musical, Mueller (performing June 21–22) has gone on to originate the role of Jenna in Waitress and played Julie in the 2018 revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel, earning subsequent Tony nominations for both.

READ: SCENERY Releases New Beautiful Jewelry Collection

Concerts take place at 8 PM ET on Sundays and 3 PM ET on Mondays. For tickets, visit TheSethConcertSeries.com.

