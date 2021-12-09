In Performance at the White House Returning With Billy Porter, Jonas Brothers, More

The holiday special will air December 21 on PBS.

The popular PBS series In Performance at the White House is returning after a five year absence with a holiday concert. Among the celebrities slated to perform are Tony and Emmy winner Billy Porter, Andrea Bocelli, the Jonas Brothers, Pentatonix, Camila Cabello, and Norah Jones.

The pre-recorded program will air December 21 at 8 PM ET on PBS (check local listings) and stream on PBS.org .

In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season is hosted by Jennifer Garner, with Matteo Bocelli, Virginia Bocelli, Eric Church, the United States Marine Band, Northwell Health Nurse Choir, and Voices of Service.

In addition to the concert, the holiday spectacular will highlight the seasonal decor at the White House and feature special remarks by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and First Lady Jill Biden. This year’s theme is “Gifts From the Heart.”

The show will also be broadcast at a later date via the American Forces Network to American servicepeople and civilians at U.S. Department of Defense locations around the world.

In Performance at the White House is produced by public broadcaster WETA Washington, D.C., in association with Ken Ehrlich Productions, Inc., and directed by Toré Livia. Past editions have featured theatre stars like Audra McDonald, Patti LuPone, and Idina Menzel paying tribute to American arts and culture.