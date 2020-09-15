In the Absence of Live Theatre, Some Touring Venues Will Offer In-Person Screenings of Filmed Performances

The partnership between Broadway Booking Office and BY Experience will present socially distanced presentations of Kinky Boots, Fleabag, and more.

As national tours have been brought to a standstill in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Broadway Booking Office will partner with stage-to-cinema distributor BY Experience to offer some form of theatre to touring venues across the country. Participating theatres will host socially distanced screenings of filmed performances, allowing patrons to enter the venues that have been shutdown since March—and giving those local presenters a new opportunity to generate revenue. The performances hail largely from the U.K. and include the filmed West End productions of Kinky Boots and 42nd Street, Phoebe Waller Bridge’s Fleabag, the James Corden-led One Man, Two Guvnors, King Lear with Ian McKellen, and Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller in Frankenstein. Among the venues to have signed on are Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas; Cam-Plex in Gillette, Wyoming; and Paramount Theater in Austin, Texas, with more to be announced.

