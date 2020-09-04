In the Heights and Tina—The Tina Turner Musical Released on Vinyl September 4

The original Broadway cast recording of Flower Drum Song has also been re-released.

Three recordings—the original Broadway cast recording of In the Heights, the London company of Tina—Tina Turner Musical, and the original Broadway cast recording of Flower Drum Song—are released on vinyl September 4.

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning In the Heights is now available as a red, white, and blue-colored vinyl three-LP box set from Ghostlight Records. Featuring the colors of the Puerto Rican flag, this edition of the Grammy-winning album is a Barnes & Noble exclusive.

The set features remastered audio, 90 minutes of music, and a 16-page booklet with lyrics, original Broadway show photos, a synopsis, and liner notes from director Thomas Kail. An MP3 download card is also included. To order the new edition, click here. In the Heights will be released as a feature film in June 2021 from Warner Bros.

Stage Entertainment and Ghostlight Records have released the London cast recording of Tina–The Tina Turner Musical as a gold-colored vinyl edition. Also a Barnes & Noble exclusive, the recording features Adrienne Warren (who also heads the Broadway company) in the title role and the original London cast.

The LP includes liner notes, synopsis, and production and studio photography. Tina was recorded in February 2019 at Angel Studios and RAK Studios, produced by the show’s music supervisor, Nicholas Skilbeck, and Kurt Deutsch, and co-produced by Tom Kelly. To order the new edition, click here. The acclaimed musical, which opened on Broadway in November 2019, is currently on hiatus due to the ongoing pandemic.

The original Broadway cast recording of Flower Drum Song also arrives on vinyl in digital hi-res as a two-LP set from Craft Recordings and Concord Theatricals. Flower Drum Song opened on Broadway at the St. James Theatre December 1, 1958, starring Miyoshi Umeki, Pat Suzuki, Larry Blyden, Juanita Hall, and Ed Kenney under the direction of Gene Kelly. Click here to order.

