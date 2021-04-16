In the Heights Film Premiere to Open 2021 Tribeca Festival, With Screenings Across New York City

Anthony Ramos, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Corey Hawkins, and more star in the film adaptation of the Lin-Manuel Miranda-Quiara Alegría Hudes Best Musical winner.

The In the Heights film will open the 2021 Tribeca Festival, with simultaneous screenings across New York City June 9. Director Jon M. Chu and Lin-Manuel Miranda will be on hand at the primary showing at Washington Heights' United Palace, which will be accompanied by screenings across all five boroughs at outdoor venues.

These premiere screenings will pre-date the film's wide release by only days; the film is set to hit movie theatres and streamer HBO Max June 11 as previously announced.

The Tribeca Festival is on track to be the first in-person film festival in North America since COVID-19 precautions sent most large events virtual last year. The festival's live return is made possible in part by New York state's arts initiative NY PopsUp. Co-produced by Tribeca Enterprises co-founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal, the project aims to bring live arts events back to New York state while meeting COVID-19 protocols established by the New York State Department of Health. The initiative has also featured pop-up concerts, including two held in Broadway theatres, produced by Scott Rudin.

Anthony Ramos stars as Usnavi in the adaptation of the 2008 Best Musical Tony winner, leading a cast that includes Corey Hawkins as Benny, Melissa Barrera as Vanessa, Leslie Grace as Nina, Olga Merediz as Abuela Claudia, Daphne Rubin-Vega as Daniela, Stephanie Beatriz as Carla, Dascha Polanco as Cuca, Gregory Diaz IV as Sonny, Marc Antony as Sonny's father, Jimmy Smits as Kevin Rosario, and Noah Catala as Graffiti Pete.

Miranda, who also produces, plays Piraguero, the Washington Heights local who sells flavored ice from a cart. The film also features cameos by such Broadway names as Tony nominees Christopher Jackson (himself an In the Heights alum) and Patrick Page (Hadestown).

Tribeca Festival passes are available at TribecaFilm.com.