In The Heights: Finding Home Book Moves Up Publishing Date

The book chronicles the musical's journey from page to stage to screen.

Shortly after news broke that the movie adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes' Tony-winning musical In The Heights would be released a week earlier than planned, Miranda shared that In the Heights: Finding Home would follow suit. The book is now is now set to be published June 15 from Penguin Random House (instead of June 22).

The book reunites composer-lyricist Miranda with his Hamilton: The Revolution co-author Jeremy McCarter as well. Inside, readers will find lyric annotations by Miranda and essays by Alegría Hudes as the trio traces the making of an unlikely Broadway hit musical.

Finding Home will also offer untold stories, newly commissioned portraits, and never-before-seen photos from backstage, the movie set, and productions around the world.

To pre-order the book, click here.

