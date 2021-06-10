In the Heights Movie Arrives in Theatres and HBO Max June 10

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   In the Heights Movie Arrives in Theatres and HBO Max June 10
By Andrew Gans
Jun 10, 2021
 
Watch as Lin Manuel-Miranda introduces a new clip from the festive number "Carnaval del Barrio."

Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Lin-Manuel Miranda introduces a clip from the new film of his Tony-winning musical In the Heights in the video above.

Watch Tony nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega and the cast of the movie musical perform Miranda's “Carnaval del Barrio.” The eagerly awaited film arrives in theatres nationwide and on HBO Max June 10 (a day earlier from its previous announcement). The original motion picture soundtrack is also out now.

Adapted from Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes’ Broadway musical, the film stars Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, Corey Hawkins as Benny, Melissa Barrera as Vanessa, and Leslie Grace as Nina. Rounding out the main cast are Olga Merediz as Abuela Claudia, Rubin-Vega as Daniela, Stephanie Beatriz as Carla, Dascha Polanco as Cuca, Gregory Diaz IV as Sonny, Marc Anthony as Sonny's father, Jimmy Smits as Kevin Rosario, and Noah Catala as Graffiti Pete. Miranda, who also produces and wrote an original new song, plays the Piraguero, the Washington Heights local who sells flavored ice from a cart.

Watch the First 8 Minutes of the In The Heights Movie Now

Cast of <i>In The Heights</i>
Cast of In The Heights Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc

In the Heights features a screenplay by Hudes and is directed by Jon M. Chu. The story follows a tight-knit community in NYC’s Washington Heights as they experience success, joy, luck, love, and heartbreak.

WATCH: Lin-Manuel Miranda and the In the Heights Film Stars Play Bodega Price Is Right

Prior to its wide release, the movie opened the Tribeca Festival June 9.

WATCH: Anthony Ramos, Daphne Rubin-Vega, More Go Behind-the-Scenes of the In the Heights Movie

Behind the camera, the creative team includes choreographer Christopher Scott, costume designer Mitchell Travers, director of photography Alice Brooks, production designer Nelson Coates, sound editor Lewis Goldstein, and editor Myron Kerstein. Alex Lacamoire and Bill Sherman served as executive music producers. Miranda, Hudes, Scott Sanders, Anthony Bregman and Mara Jacobs produced the film, with David Nicksay and Kevin McCormick serving as executive producers.

READ: Beyond the Music: Capturing the Sounds of Washington Heights for In The Heights

The musical debuted Off-Broadway in 2007 before transferring to Broadway, where it played 1,184 performances at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. In addition to Best Musical, In the Heights earned Tony Awards in 2008 for Best Original Score, Best Choreography, and Best Orchestrations. The show was also a finalist for the 2009 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

A Look at Mitchell Travers’ Costume Design for the In The Heights Film

A Look at Mitchell Travers’ Costume Design for the In The Heights Film

7 PHOTOS
Lin-Manuel Miranda in <i>In The Heights</i>
"Lin-Manuel Miranda (Piraguero) came to me wanting to pay homage to his memories of his grandfather. We were particularly obsessed with the capri length shorts you see so many men in the neighborhood wear, paired with the scrunched socks and true dad sneakers. Lin remembered the way his grandfather wore his glasses on croakies for reading his dime novels, and we picked up the leather fanny pack in Puerto Rico. It was important to us that through his 80’s polo and worn-in baseball hat we still convey this man’s joy in life’s simple pleasures." Macall Polay/Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc
Stephanie Beatriz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and Dascha Polanco in <i>In The Heights</i>
"The Salon Ladies (L-R: Stephanie Beatriz as Carla, Daphne Rubin-Vega as Daniela, and Dascha Polanco as Cuca) were a fun study of female friendships. The girls travel as a pack and we had a great time identifying a lane for each to occupy. Daniela is our vintage inspired Boss. We mixed in elements of Santeria with vintage jewelry and thrifted eccentric wardrobe staples. Daniela is a woman who loves a fashion reference so see how many you can spot in the film. Carla is our Instagram baddie dressing for double taps. Cuca is the resident head-to-toe girl, she delivers a look from earring to shoes, each and every time." Macall Polay/Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc
in <i>In The Heights</i>
"Our matriarch! Abuela’s (Olga Meresdiz) closet is a simple collection of well worn favorites. She wears a watch from her mother and a friendship bracelet made by a neighbor’s child for the entire film—it’s the perfect representation of her spirit. We needed a simple, lovable print that initially goes away but very quickly becomes the centerpiece of an entire musical number." Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc
Cast of <i>In The Heights</i>
"For 'Carnaval del Barrio,' I was inspired by the intensity of color seen in most Latin American flags. The musical number is a celebration of identity, and we wanted to feel that passion flow out of the screen. It was important to me that we celebrate the spectrum of all body types. We initially thought we would have to spray down the dancers for a sweaty sexy look, but Mother Nature took care of that very quickly for us as we shot for 10 hours on one of the hottest days of the summer!" Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc
Noah Catala, Gregory Diaz IV, Corey Hawkins, and Anthony Ramos in <i>In The Heights</i>
"For the heightened, not-quite-real life aesthetic of the movie, I looked for staple pieces that matched the kinetic energy of the film. Ever the artist, there is no limit to what Graffiti Pete (Noah Catala) considers his canvas, including his clothing. His fanny pack slides are a personal favorite. Sonny’s (Gregory Diaz IV) vintage 90’s inspired prints are a testament to his youth. He thinks he is the first to come across them! Usnavi (Anthony Ramos) wears a bathing suit and slides quickly grabbed from the Bodega on his way out the door." Macall Polay/Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc
Anthony Ramos and Melissa Barrera in<i> In the Heights</i>
"I was excited by Vanessa’s new found passion for clothing design. As a woman beginning to experiment with her style, I found inspiration in the layering of unexpected pieces and textures. I felt like we should enjoy DIY elements like reverse tie dye and heat press rhinestones she teaches herself by watching YouTube videos. I always wanted her to feel like a woman who is just as comfortable in her heels as she is in her Jordans." Macall Polay/Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc
Melissa Barrera, Stephanie Beatriz, Leslie Grace, Dascha Polanco, and Daphne Rubin-Vega in <i>In The Heights</i>
"For me, the repetitive nature of knits helped tell the story of Nina’s (Leslie Grace) anxious return to the block. We worked through various knits to eventually get to a vintage inspired open crochet—symbolic of her opening up—and letting her walls down. We wanted Nina to not quite fit in on the block when she first comes home so we understand she has had to make uncomfortable changes to feel like she fit in somewhere else. She has to undo all of that once she is welcomed back to her neighborhood, and we get to watch the beautiful evolution of her guard coming down." Macall Polay/Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.