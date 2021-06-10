In the Heights Movie Arrives in Theatres and HBO Max June 10

Watch as Lin Manuel-Miranda introduces a new clip from the festive number "Carnaval del Barrio."

Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Lin-Manuel Miranda introduces a clip from the new film of his Tony-winning musical In the Heights in the video above.

Watch Tony nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega and the cast of the movie musical perform Miranda's “Carnaval del Barrio.” The eagerly awaited film arrives in theatres nationwide and on HBO Max June 10 (a day earlier from its previous announcement). The original motion picture soundtrack is also out now.

Adapted from Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes’ Broadway musical, the film stars Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, Corey Hawkins as Benny, Melissa Barrera as Vanessa, and Leslie Grace as Nina. Rounding out the main cast are Olga Merediz as Abuela Claudia, Rubin-Vega as Daniela, Stephanie Beatriz as Carla, Dascha Polanco as Cuca, Gregory Diaz IV as Sonny, Marc Anthony as Sonny's father, Jimmy Smits as Kevin Rosario, and Noah Catala as Graffiti Pete. Miranda, who also produces and wrote an original new song, plays the Piraguero, the Washington Heights local who sells flavored ice from a cart.



In the Heights features a screenplay by Hudes and is directed by Jon M. Chu. The story follows a tight-knit community in NYC’s Washington Heights as they experience success, joy, luck, love, and heartbreak.

Prior to its wide release, the movie opened the Tribeca Festival June 9.

Behind the camera, the creative team includes choreographer Christopher Scott, costume designer Mitchell Travers, director of photography Alice Brooks, production designer Nelson Coates, sound editor Lewis Goldstein, and editor Myron Kerstein. Alex Lacamoire and Bill Sherman served as executive music producers. Miranda, Hudes, Scott Sanders, Anthony Bregman and Mara Jacobs produced the film, with David Nicksay and Kevin McCormick serving as executive producers.

The musical debuted Off-Broadway in 2007 before transferring to Broadway, where it played 1,184 performances at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. In addition to Best Musical, In the Heights earned Tony Awards in 2008 for Best Original Score, Best Choreography, and Best Orchestrations. The show was also a finalist for the 2009 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

