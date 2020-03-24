In the Heights Movie Postpones Summer Premiere in Light of Coronavirus Pandemic

The film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes' musical was set to arrive in movie theatres in June.

Warner Bros. has delayed a number of theatrical releases due to the coronavirus pandemic (and the subsequent, temporary closure of movie houses), among them: the eagerly awaited film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes' Tony-winning musical In the Heights, which was scheduled for June 26. Variety reports that there is no rescheduled premiere date yet.

Directed by Jon M. Chu and featuring a screenplay by Hudes, the In the Heights movie features a cast made up of Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, Corey Hawkins as Benny, Melissa Barrera as Vanessa, Leslie Grace as Nina, Olga Merediz as Abuela Claudia, Daphne Rubin-Vega as Daniela, Stephanie Beatriz as Carla, Dascha Polanco as Cuca, Gregory Diaz IV as Sonny, Marc Antony as Sonny's father, Jimmy Smits as Kevin Rosario, and Noah Catala as Graffiti Pete.

Miranda himself plays Piraguero, the Washington Heights local who sells flavored ice from a cart.

Miranda's musical about a tight-knit community in Washington Heights ran for six months Off-Broadway in 2007 before subsequently transferring to Broadway, where it had a Tony-winning run at the Richard Rodgers Theatre February 2008–2011. The show was a finalist for the 2009 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

