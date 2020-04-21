In the Heights Movie Sets New Release Date for Summer 2021

The film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes' musical was originally set to premiere in movie theatres in June.

After delaying its June 2020 premiere due to the coronvairus outbreak, the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes' Tony-winning musical In the Heights will now be released the following summer. According to The Wrap, the Jon M. Chu-helmed movie will arrive in cinemas June 18, 2021.

The film was originally set to be released June 26. Directed by Chu and featuring a screenplay by Hudes, the In the Heights movie features a cast made up of Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, Corey Hawkins as Benny, Melissa Barrera as Vanessa, Leslie Grace as Nina, Olga Merediz as Abuela Claudia, Daphne Rubin-Vega as Daniela, Stephanie Beatriz as Carla, Dascha Polanco as Cuca, Gregory Diaz IV as Sonny, Marc Antony as Sonny's father, Jimmy Smits as Kevin Rosario, and Noah Catala as Graffiti Pete.

Miranda, who also produces, plays Piraguero, the Washington Heights local who sells flavored ice from a cart.

Miranda's musical about a tight-knit community in Washington Heights ran for six months Off-Broadway in 2007 before subsequently transferring to Broadway, where it had a Tony-winning run at the Richard Rodgers Theatre February 2008–2011. The show was a finalist for the 2009 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

