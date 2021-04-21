In the Heights Movie Soundtrack Will Be Released as Film Hits Theatres and HBO Max

Pre-orders of the album will include an immediate download of the movie musical's title track.

The soundtrack album of the upcoming In the Heights movie will release June 11, the same day the film is set to hit movie theatres and HBO Max. Lin-Manuel Miranda made the announcement via Twitter.

Pre-orders, which will be available starting April 23, will include an immediate download of the film's title track (the opening number). The soundtrack is only the second major recording of the Miranda-penned score, following the 2008 Original Broadway Cast Album that has seen release on CD and vinyl.

Anthony Ramos stars as Usnavi in the adaptation of the 2008 Best Musical Tony winner, leading a cast that includes Corey Hawkins as Benny, Melissa Barrera as Vanessa, Leslie Grace as Nina, Olga Merediz as Abuela Claudia, Daphne Rubin-Vega as Daniela, Stephanie Beatriz as Carla, Dascha Polanco as Cuca, Gregory Diaz IV as Sonny, Marc Antony as Sonny's father, Jimmy Smits as Kevin Rosario, and Noah Catala as Graffiti Pete.

Miranda, who also produces, plays Piraguero, the Washington Heights local who sells flavored ice from a cart. The film also features cameos by such Broadway names as Tony nominees Christopher Jackson (himself an In the Heights alum) and Patrick Page (Hadestown).

Ramos, Grace, and Marc Anthony perform the film's sole new song, "Home All Summer," the album's closing track.

The film adaptation features a screenplay by In the Heights book writer Quiara Alegría Hudes, and is directed by Jon M. Chu.

Take a look at the album's tracklist:



In The Heights Benny’s Dispatch Breathe No Me Diga It Won’t Be Long Now 96,000 Piragua When You’re Home The Club Blackout Paciencia Y Fe Alabanza Carnaval del Barrio When The Sun Goes Down Champagne Finale Home All Summer