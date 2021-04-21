In the Heights Movie Soundtrack Will Be Released as Film Hits Theatres and HBO Max

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cast Recordings & Albums   In the Heights Movie Soundtrack Will Be Released as Film Hits Theatres and HBO Max
By Logan Culwell-Block
Apr 21, 2021
 
Pre-orders of the album will include an immediate download of the movie musical's title track.
Anthony Ramos and Melissa Barrera in<i> In the Heights</i>
Anthony Ramos and Melissa Barrera in In the Heights Macall Polay

The soundtrack album of the upcoming In the Heights movie will release June 11, the same day the film is set to hit movie theatres and HBO Max. Lin-Manuel Miranda made the announcement via Twitter.

Pre-orders, which will be available starting April 23, will include an immediate download of the film's title track (the opening number). The soundtrack is only the second major recording of the Miranda-penned score, following the 2008 Original Broadway Cast Album that has seen release on CD and vinyl.

READ: The Definitive List of the 43 Best-Selling Cast Recordings of All Time

Anthony Ramos stars as Usnavi in the adaptation of the 2008 Best Musical Tony winner, leading a cast that includes Corey Hawkins as Benny, Melissa Barrera as Vanessa, Leslie Grace as Nina, Olga Merediz as Abuela Claudia, Daphne Rubin-Vega as Daniela, Stephanie Beatriz as Carla, Dascha Polanco as Cuca, Gregory Diaz IV as Sonny, Marc Antony as Sonny's father, Jimmy Smits as Kevin Rosario, and Noah Catala as Graffiti Pete.

Miranda, who also produces, plays Piraguero, the Washington Heights local who sells flavored ice from a cart. The film also features cameos by such Broadway names as Tony nominees Christopher Jackson (himself an In the Heights alum) and Patrick Page (Hadestown).

Ramos, Grace, and Marc Anthony perform the film's sole new song, "Home All Summer," the album's closing track.

The film adaptation features a screenplay by In the Heights book writer Quiara Alegría Hudes, and is directed by Jon M. Chu.

Take a look at the album's tracklist:

  1. In The Heights
  2. Benny’s Dispatch
  3. Breathe
  4. No Me Diga
  5. It Won’t Be Long Now
  6. 96,000
  7. Piragua
  8. When You’re Home
  9. The Club
  10. Blackout
  11. Paciencia Y Fe
  12. Alabanza
  13. Carnaval del Barrio
  14. When The Sun Goes Down
  15. Champagne
  16. Finale
  17. Home All Summer

Meet the Cast of the In the Heights Movie

Meet the Cast of the In the Heights Movie

11 PHOTOS
In the heights_meet the cast_x_hr
Anthony Ramos as Usnavi
In the heights_meet the cast_x_hr
Leslie Grace as Nina
In the heights_meet the cast_x_hr
Corey Hawkins as Benny
In the heights_meet the cast_x_hr
Melissa Barrera as Vanessa
In the heights_meet the cast_x_hr
Olga Merediz as Abuela Claudia
In the heights_meet the cast_x_hr
Jimmy Smits as Kevin
In the heights_meet the cast_x_hr
Gregory Diaz IV as Sonny
In the heights_meet the cast_x_hr
Daphne Rubin Vega as Daniela
Stephanie Beatriz as Carla
Stephanie Beatriz as Carla
Dascha Polanco as Cuca
Dascha Polanco as Cuca
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Cast Recordings & Albums Articles
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.