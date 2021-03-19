In the Heights Film Will Be Released One Week Earlier

By Dan Meyer
Mar 19, 2021
 
The movie stars Anthony Ramos, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Corey Hawkins, and more.

The stage-to-screen adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes’ In the Heights will hit movie theatres and HBO Max one week earlier than planned: June 11 instead of June 18. As previously announced, the Warner Bros. film is one of over a dozen slated to be released on multiple platforms at the same time to remain connected with audiences as the pandemic continues.

Deadline reports the shift allows In the Heights to open as the sole wide release that weekend (Disney's Luca remains scheduled for June 18). The film was originally set to be released June 26, 2020, but delayed to the public health crisis.

Daphne Rubin-Vega, Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Gregory Diaz IV, Dascha Polanco, and Jiimmy Smits in <i>In the Heights</i>
Daphne Rubin-Vega, Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Gregory Diaz IV, Dascha Polanco, and Jiimmy Smits in In the Heights Warner Bros. Pictures

Directed by Jon M. Chu and featuring a screenplay by Hudes, the In the Heights movie features a cast made up of Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, Corey Hawkins as Benny, Melissa Barrera as Vanessa, Leslie Grace as Nina, Olga Merediz as Abuela Claudia, Daphne Rubin-Vega as Daniela, Stephanie Beatriz as Carla, Dascha Polanco as Cuca, Gregory Diaz IV as Sonny, Marc Antony as Sonny's father, Jimmy Smits as Kevin Rosario, Noah Catala as Graffiti Pete.

Miranda, who also produces, plays Piraguero, the Washington Heights local who sells flavored ice from a cart.

Shortly after the film's release, a book penned by Miranda, Hudes, and Jeremy McCarter will trace In the Heights from page to stage to screen.

