In the News: 2020 Tony Nominee Elizabeth Stanley Is Part of Alleyway’s Digital Theatre Festival, Relief Fund Launched for Theatre Designers

Plus, a concept album of the new musical Anne of Green Gables sets its release date.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

Elizabeth Stanley, Mary Testa, Wesley Taylor, and More Are Part of Alleyway Theatre’s Digital Theatre Festival

Alleyway Theatre, located in Buffalo, New York, continues its first Digital Theatre Festival through November 22, featuring performances by a number of Broadway favorites and continuing the trend of providing work for artists stranded by the COVID-era shutdown. Among the offerings are 2020 Tony nominee Elizabeth Stanley starring in the on-demand solo show Big Breath by Elizabeth Gjelten and Oklahoma! Tony nominee Mary Testa and stage alums Wesley Taylor, Dakin Matthews, and Helen Cespedes appearing in a live stream benefit reading of Tom Alan Robbins’ Mystery Box November 21 on Zoom. In addition to full productions, Alleyway is presenting free development readings and master classes with performers like The Phantom of the Opera alum Ali Ewoldt and Olivier nominee Jared Gertner. Tickets for the plays can be purchased individually or as a discounted festival pass. Click here for more information.

TCG and TheFrontOffice Launch Freelancers Relief Fund for Theatre Designers

Theatre Communications Group and the entertainment development company TheFrontOffice have created the Freelancers Relief Fund: Theatre Designers program, which will provide a limited number of rapid response grants of $1,000 for scenic, lighting, costume, sound, and projection designers who have had theatre employment within January 2019–March 2020. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis starting December 7 at 2 PM ET, continuing through December 11 at 5 PM ET. For additional information click here.

Folksbiene Chanukah Spectacular Will Feature Stars From Yiddish Fiddler and More

More than 50 artists from the worlds of Broadway, music, film, and the Yiddish stage will be part of National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's Folksbiene Chanukah Spectacular, which will stream December 8 at 7 PM ET. Produced and directed by Adam B. Shapiro, the evening will feature stars from the acclaimed Yiddish production of Fiddler on the Roof, including Steven Skybell, Jennifer Babiak, Joanne Borts, Lisa Fishman, Kirk Geritano, Abby Goldfarb, Samantha Hahn, Cameron Johnson, Daniel Kahn, Ben Liebert, Stephanie Lynne Mason, Rosie Jo Neddy, Raquel Nobile, Bruce Sabath, Kayleen Seidl, Drew Seigla, Shapiro, Jodi Snyder, Lauren Jeanne Thomas, Bobby Underwood, and Rachel Zatcoff. Also making appearances: Emanuel Azenberg, Mayim Bialik, Carol Burnett, Billy Crystal, Tovah Feldshuh, Beanie Feldstein, Joel Grey, Jackie Hoffman, Carol Kane, Barry Manilow, Mandy Patinkin, Itzhak Perlman, Eleanor Reissa, Neil Sedaka, Dr. Ruth Westheimer, and Jerry Zaks. The event is free, although viewers are encouraged to donate. Register for the fundraiser by clicking here.

Anne of Green Gables Concept Album Gets Release Date and Launch Party

Diana DeGarmo, George Salazar, Colin Donnell, Patti Murin, Aurelia Williams, Chris McCarrell, Emily Bautista, Michelle Veintimilla, and more are set to appear on the original concept recording for the Anne of Green Gables musical, out November 20 from Broadway Records. The musical by Matte O’Brien and Matt Vinson is set to a modern pop-rock score and based on the books of the same title by L.M. Montgomery. As previously announced, Anne of Green Gables will have its world premiere at Goodspeed Musicals in 2021. To celebrate the album release, Goodspeed will present an exclusive virtual conversation led by Playbill Director of Social Media Felicia Fitzpatrick November 24 at 7 PM on Goodspeed.org . The authors of the show will discuss the album with orchestrator Justin Goldner and introduce the yet-to-be-announced performer set to play the title character, who will give an exclusive performance of one of the songs featured on the album.