In the News: A Contact Reunion, Lena Hall and Derek Klena in Bringing You Broadway Benefit, More

Plus: New York Theatre Barn hosts a Women in Theatre roundtable with Melissa Errico, Ann Harada, L Morgan Lee, and more.

Read on for some more theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news:

LCT Spotlight Series Will Present Looking Back at Contact

Director-choreographer Susan Stroman, writer John Weidman, and original stars Tomé Cousin, Boyd Gaines, Seán Martin Hingston, Deborah Yates, and Karen Ziemba will reunite for a look back at the Tony Award-winning musical Contact. The dance show premiered at Lincoln Center Theater's Off-Broadway space, the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater, in the fall of 1999, then transferred to LCT's Broadway venue, the Vivian Beaumont Theater. It won four Tony Awards that season including Best Musical, Best Choreography, Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Gaines, and Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Ziemba. The digital conversation streams March 25 at 7 PM. Visit LCT.org for more LCT Spotlight Series programming details.

New York Theatre Barn’s Women in Theatre Roundtable

New York Theatre Barn, which has presented previews of in-development works throughout the coronavirus pandemic, will commemorate Women’s History Month with a virtual roundtable discussion March 24. Moderated by Christine Toy Johnson (Come From Away), A Seat at the Table will feature Tony nominee Melissa Errico, Avenue Q alum Ann Harada, Frozen’s Ashley Blanchet, A Strange Loop alum L Morgan Lee, actor and disability consultant Alie B. Gorrie, producer Eva Price, director-choreographer Maria Torres, and director Sammi Cannold. Tickets (priced on a pay-what-you-can scale), are available here.

Lena Hall, Derek Klena, More Tapped For Bringing You Broadway Benefit

Bringing You Broadway, a new arts performance non-profit for children with developmental disabilities, will host a live streamed benefit concert April 2 at 8 PM. The organization, founded by Emma Degerstedt and Hannah Jewel Kohn, partners with a different children's organization each month and develops an interactive performance, crafting it specifically for that month's group. Featured performers for the benefit will include Tony winner Lena Hall (Hedwig and The Angry Inch), current Tony nominee Derek Klena (Jagged Little Pill), Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels), and Constantine Maroulis (Rock of Ages.) Tickets for the concert can be purchased here.

Penguin Random House Audio Launches Online Voice Casting Platform

Ahab, the online platform that was originally developed as an internal tool for Penguin Random House Audio, has expanded and is launching as a global connections and casting network for content creators, agents, and voice talent. Ahab aims to streamline the voiceover workflow, making talent discovery, auditions, and contract offers. The service is currently free to content creators for a limited time, and talent profiles are free. For more information or to create a profile, visit AhabTalent.com.

BAM Names Co-Interim Presidents

The BAM Board of Trustees has named three internal executives to co-lead the Brooklyn cultural institution in the interim as it searches for new leadership after the departure of President Katy Clark. Clark left the organization in January to head The Emily Davie and Joseph S. Kornfeld Foundation. Serving as co-interim presidents will be Jennifer Anglade currently CFO and vice president of finance, and treasurer of BAM Endowment Trust; Coco Killingsworth, vice president, creative social impact, and interim head, virtual programming; and Elizabeth Moreau, associate vice president and senior producer. Each will retain their current roles as they co-lead the institution during the search.