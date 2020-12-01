In the News: A Sneak Peek of Samantha Barks as Queen Elsa, Amanda Kloots to Co-Host The Talk, More

Plus: Christopher Jackson and James Monroe Iglehart will headline a holiday-themed radio play with fellow Hamilton alums.

Christopher Jackson and James Monroe Iglehart Star in 'Twas the Night Radio Play

A new podcast radio play based on Clement Clarke Moore's famous poem "A Visit from St. Nicholas" will be released by The Hamilcast December 14. The modern homage imagines what would happen to a present-day family if the entire poem...just happened to them. Tony nominee Christopher Jackson (Hamilton, In the Heights) narrates the play, starring Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton) as Santa with Hamilcast's Aneesa Folds (Freestyle Love Supreme), Lexi Garcia (Hamilton), Nik Walker (Ain't Too Proud), and Fergie L. Philippe (Hamilton) voicing the family. The one-episode radio play, written by Michael Paul Smith, will raise money for The Actors Fund and can be downloaded for free from all podcast apps. For more information, visit TwasTheNightPlay.com.

An International Cast Set for Online 100th Anniversary Production of The Dybbuk

The Congress for Jewish Culture celebrates the milestone 100th anniversary of S. Ansky's play The Dybbuk with virtual presentation featuring an international cast including Mike Burstyn (based in Los Angeles), Shane Baker (New York), Mendy Cahan (Tel Aviv), Refoyel Goldwasser (Buenos Aires), Daniel Kahn (Berlin), Amitai Kedar (Tel Aviv), Yelena Shmulenson (New York), Suzanne Toren (New York), and Michael Wex (Toronto). It will be performed in Yiddish with English subtitles. The play premiered in Warsaw in 1920, after years of research by S. Ansky documenting Jewish folklore in Russia and Ukraine. The Dybbuk relates the story of a young bride possessed by a dybbuk—a malicious possessing spirit, believed to be the dislocated soul of a dead person—on the eve of her wedding. Find the presentation December 14 on the Congress for Jewish Culture’s YouTube channel.

A Sneak Peek of Samantha Barks as Elsa in Frozen

The upcoming London production of Disney's Frozen tweeted a sneak peek photo of Samantha Barks (Pretty Woman) in full Queen Elsa regalia. Barks, who is set to star in the West End production, performed "Let It Go" for the Royal Variety Performance, which airs next week on ITV Network.



Introducing: Queen ELSA!

WOW is all we can say. 💙A stunning @SamanthaBarks performs Let It Go for the first time on @RoyalVariety ❄️Tune in to watch her performance next week on @ITV - we've already got goosebumps! #FrozenLondon #LetTheStormRageOn #RoyalVariety

— Frozen The Musical (@frozenlondon) November 30, 2020

Amanda Kloots Joins The Talk

Former Broadway dancer Amanda Kloots (Bullets Over Broadway) has been tapped to join CBS's daytime show The Talk, along with former Teen Vogue Editor-in-Chief Elaine Welteroth, as permanent co-hosts. After guest-hosting several times throughout October and November, the pair replace Maire Osmond and Eve beginning January 4, joining current hosts Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, and Carrie Ann Inaba. Kloots is the widow of Tony nominee Nick Cordero, who died from COVID-19 in July after several months in the hospital. Kloots chronicled the family's battle with the disease on Instagram and she continues to use the platform to raise awareness. “As we move into the new year, Kristin and I are thrilled to welcome Amanda and Elaine as permanent hosts. They both have amazing energy, interesting points of view, and a willingness to share their personal life experiences that complement the voices of our other phenomenal women,” said Heather Gray, executive producer and showrunner.

Joyful Joyful!

YouTube star Michael Korte, creator of the viral #HAM4BEY, is back with a video medley of songs from the fan favorite film Sister Act 2. The video stars Coco Jones (Disney's Let It Shine) and musical artists Sharaya J, Blimes and Darius Coleman, among others. "Oh Happy Day," indeed.

