In the News: Abingdon Theatre to Premiere Short Film by Christine Toy Johnson, Resounding Finds Tempest Cast

Plus: NYC piano bar and cabaret venue Don't Tell Mama is slated to resume live performances in May.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

New Short Film by Christine Toy Johnson Will Premiere in May

Abingdon Theatre Company will screen the short film Empress Mei Li Lotus Blossom, written and directed by newly elected Dramatist Guild Treasurer Christine Toy Johnson. The story centers on a Teaneck-born Asian American actress who poses as a exotic Hong Kong movie star so she can get her shot at Broadway. Johnson's short play was the winner of Abingdon Theatre Company’s inaugural Festival of Short Plays, held virtually this past fall. The screening will include a talk back with Johnson and the cast—Rin Allen, Deborah Lew (South Pacific, Beauty and the Beast), and Rebecca Hirota—moderated by actor Reggie Lee. In celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the film screens May 25 at 7 PM ET. For more information, visit AbingdonTheatre.org.

Casting Set for Resounding's The Tempest

Sonia Manzano, best known for her role as Maria on Sesame Street from 1971 to 2015, will lead the cast of The Tempest as Prospera (a gender-swapped take on the Bard's Prospero) in Resounding's immersive audio adaptation of the Shakespeare classic. The production will be performed live outdoors and simulcast for two performances only, May 7 and 8 at 8 PM ET at Radial Park at Halletts Point Play as part of Resounding's month-long residency. Joining Manzano in the cast are are Tyler Hardwick (Once On This Island), Christine Bruno, David Carl, Sam Given (The Inheritance), L’Oreal Lampley, and Kurt Uy. For more information or ticketing, visit Resounding.Live.

Live Cabaret Returns to Don't Tell Mama in May

Don't Tell Mama, the NYC theatre district piano bar and cabaret venue located on Restaurant Row, will welcome audiences back for live cabaret performances beginning May 4 with Seth's Talent Show, the weekly showcase from composer-lyricist Seth Bisen-Hersh. The line-up for first show includes Sarah Grace, Lily Lewinter, Jessica McCuish, Jim Reilly, Jr, Mikaela Salcedo, and Sklenny Senat. Performances are scheduled for every Tuesday night at 7 PM ET. Due to space limitations and social distancing requirements, reservations are required. Visit DontTellMamaNYC.com for more information.