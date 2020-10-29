In the News: Adam Pascal, Lilli Cooper, James Snyder Set for shAme Musical Readings, Lineup Set for 4th Annual TheaterMakers Summit, More

Plus: Watch Gilbert Bailey II, Ephraim Sykes, and more in a new music video from Beetlejuice alum Gilbert Bailey II.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

Adam Pascal, Lilli Cooper, and James Snyder, Will Star in Readings of New Musical shAme

Two virtual, invitation-only readings of the new musical shAme, based on the Nathaniel Hawthorne novel The Scarlet Letter, will be streamed November 18–19. Featuring a book and score by Mark Governor and direction by Tony winner Kathleen Marshall, the cast is led by Adam Pascal, Lilli Cooper, and James Snyder with Jessica Jaunich, Jaygee Macapugay, Kevin McAllister, Kevyn Morrow, Andrew Polec, Aurelia Williams, and Samantha Williams. The readings, presented by Art Lab and ShowTown Productions, will also feature music direction by Cynthia Meng, editing by Mindy Elliot, Kevin Tent, and Angela Latimer, photography direction by Howie Michael Smith, and orchestrations by David O.

Lilli Cooper to Also Star in Virtual Immersive Theatre Family Experience This Fall

Tony-winning producer Eva Price and the Story Pirates have collaborated on a virtual immersive theatre experience for families, Sleep Squad. Helmed by & Juliet director Jennifer Weber, the production stars Tony nominee Lilli Cooper as the Dream Queen, who guides adventurers through three different audio experiences, adapted from stories written by real kids, including a visit to a desert island, a dinosaur’s birthday party, and an intergalactic nightclub. The work aims to help support parents in creating a sleep routine for kids ages 4-12, with a kit delivered to each ticket holder’s address, including a dream journal, a sleep mask, and star machine to help bring the performance to life. The on-demand performance is available for viewing starting November 19. Click here for tickets and more information.

Watch Gilbert Bailey II, Ephraim Sykes, More in “‘Bout to Blow” Music Video

Inspired by his own response to the murder of Trayvon Martin in 2012—and his own experiences as a Black man—Broadway alum Gilbert Bailey II (Beetlejuice, A Bronx Tale) has begun writing a new work titled ‘Bout to Blow: An Album. “It felt unfair that I ended up so much luckier than Trayvon, and I would think to myself everyday, ‘Here I am, still alive, and not even doing anything worthwhile with my life… It should’ve been me.’ About a year later, I started putting together my thoughts and embarking on the journey.” Check out the title song below in a music video (filmed, edited, and co-directed by Playbill Social Media Director Felicia Fitzpatrick), featuring Tony nominee Ephraim Sykes.



Watch a Tap Dance Performance of “Cheek to Cheek”

The Irving Berlin Music Company, in coordination with CLI Studios, has released the third and final video in its series celebrating the 85th anniversary of Irving Berlin’s 1935 musical film Top Hat, starring Ginger Rogers and Fred Astaire. Check out Chloé Arnold and Maud Arnold (of the Syncopated Ladies) tap dancing to a rendition of “Cheek to Cheek,” performed and arranged by Judith Hill, below. Concord Theatricals will release Irving Berlin Reimagined: Top Hat, an EP of contemporary covers, October 30.



Christopher Jackson, Alan Menken, Jessie Mueller, More Will Be Part of TheaterMakers Summit

The TheaterMakers Studio's fourth annual TheaterMakers Summit, a two-day event about the business of Broadway, will be presented virtually November 14–15. The weekend will offer a series of panels and presentations on such topics as How Theater Comes Back, Streaming: Monetization Methods and Business Models to Make You Money (Even During a Pandemic), Equality: How We Can All Work to Raise Voices of BIPOC On and Off Stage, and Safety: Creating a Safe Space for Audiences, Actors, and Your Team During the Pandemic and Beyond. In addition to keynote speaker, Tony nominee Christopher Jackson (Hamilton), participants include Alan Menken, Jessie Mueller, Ben Brantley, Paul Tazewell, Justin Guarini, Dori Berinstein, Charlotte St. Martin, Michael Arden, Sonya Tayeh, Brian Moreland, Asmeret Ghebremichael, Thomas Schumacher, Tom Kitt, and more. Playbill Social Media Director Felicia Fitzpatrick will be among the moderators leading the discussions. To purchase tickets and for further details, visit TheaterMakersSummit.com.

Watch Broadway Artists Instruct Citizens to Make a Plan to Vote

A group of Broadway artists recently joined forces for a new video, Make a Plan to Vote, set to the tune of Irving Berlin’s “Puttin’ on the Ritz.” Featuring Carolyn Berliner, Lamont Brown, Gabi Campo, Alex Drost, Kearran Giovanni, Deborah Grausman, Tamar Greene, Satomi Hofmann, Lauren Jelencovich, Lesley M. Klose, Josh Lamon, Scott T. Leiendecker, Lucy Panush, Martavius Parrish, Felicity Stiverson, Rena Strober, Violet Tinnirello, Jared Trudeau, Emily Smyth Vartanian, and Meghan Wilmott, the creative team included producer-director-lyricist Grausman, music director Hofmann, choreographer Leiendecker, and editor Wilmott. Watch the video below.

