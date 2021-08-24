In the News: Adolph Green and Phyllis Newman Estate Auction, A Christmas Carol at Merchant's House Museum, More

Plus: watch the music video for "We're Gonna Come Back," featuring young Broadway performers Analise Scarpaci, Sam Poon, and Gian Perez.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

Estate of Adolph Green and Phyllis Newman for Auction

Own a piece of Broadway history as the estate of playwright-lyricist Adolph Green and performer Phyllis Newman hits the auction block in A Helluva Life, an online auction hosted by Bonhams. Highlights from the sale include six Tony Awards—five won by Green for his work on the musicals Hallelujah, Baby!, Applause, The Will Rogers Follies, and On The Twentieth Century, and also Phyllis Newman’s Tony for Best Featured Actress in a Musical in Subways Are For Sleeping. Also included in the sale is Green's annotated script for the 1952 film musical Singin’ in the Rain, which he wrote with his long-time collaborator Betty Comden. The sale runs online only September 2–14. For a full catalog, click here.

A Christmas Carol Returns to the Merchant's House

Summoners Ensemble Theatre returns to the Merchant's House Museum for the ninth holiday season with the solo show adaptation of A Christmas Carol. The production stars John Kevin Jones as Charles Dickens retelling his classic story in the parlor of the 19th century landmark home. The show runs December 1–31. The adaptation is by Jones and Rhonda Dodd, who also directs. Weekend shows, as well as the final week of performances, will include “A Holiday Reception with Mr. Dickens," wherein Jones will perform "A Visit from St. Nicholas” (as Dickens) and other areas of the museum will be open to guests. In addition to this year's in-person performances, the 2020 virtual run of the show will be available to stream on demand. Tickets are available at SummonersEnsemble.org and MerchantsHouse.org.

Jaime Lozano Makes Feinstein's/54Below Debut

Celebrando the Hispanic Heritage Month, a concert of immigrant songs and stories from composer Jaime Lozano and a host of Latinx musical theatre collaborators, will premiere September 23 at Feinstein’s/54 Below. Performers Mauricio Martínez (On Your Feet!), Javier Ignacio (Company), Florencia Cuenca (A Never-Ending Line), and Marina Pires (On Your Feet!) will join Lozano onstage performing works about the immigrant experience in the U.S. written by Lozano, along with Neena Beber, Georgie Castilla, Nancy Cheser, Michael Cooper, Cuenca, David Davila, Mark-Eugene Garcia, Jaime Lozano, Pires, and Noemi de la Puente. For ticketing, visit 54Below.com.

Plus: Check out the video "We're Gonna Come Back" above, starring young Broadway performers Analise Scarpaci (Mrs. Doubtfire), Sam Poon (The King and I), and Gian Perez (Sing Street), along with a youth ensemble of singers and dancers promising a fierce and defiant return to Broadway. Janine Molinari choreographs and directs the video, produced by Brittany Portman. "We're Gonna Come Back" has music and lyrics by Don Alden.