In the News: Ramin Karimloo and Alice Ripley Will Lead Kalevala Concept Album, Lewis Flinn Releases Curtain Call Compilation, More

Plus, Provincetown Theater moves outdoors for its summer 2021 season.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

Ramin Karimloo and Alice Ripley Lead Studio Cast of Kalevala Concept Album

A concept album for Kalevala: The Musical, with music and lyrics by Finnish composer Johanna Telander, will be released August 2021. The studio cast is led by Tony and Olivier nominee Ramin Karimloo (Anastasia) and Tony winner Alice Ripley (Next to Normal), along with Jewelle Blackman, Marina Pires, Natalie Toro, and Kay Trinidad. The musical is based on the national epic poem of Finland, with a score of ethereal pop, folk, jazz, and world music. The story follows two children on an adventure through an ancient, haunted forest as they discover the healing power of near-forgotten music. Quentin Garzón and Kristi Roosmaa produce.

Composer Lewis Flinn Releases Album of Curtain Call Music

Composer Lewis Flinn has released The Curtain Call Mixes, an album of his music composed for curtain calls, including the Broadway productions of Lysistrata Jones and The Little Dog Laughed. “There is so much I have missed about the ritual of theatregoing over the past year,” Flinn said, “but nothing so much as that moment when the audience gets to show its appreciation to the company. I wanted to translate the energy and excitement of that experience for everyone cooped up at home, and I hope it helps tide us over until we’re all back in velvet seats.” Also featured on the album are selections from Off-Broadway, including three Charles Busch plays (Die Mommie Die, The Third Story, and The Divine Sister), and several regional theatres. The album, from Silent Voice Publishing, is available now for streaming or download.

Provincetown Theater Moves Outdoors for Summer 2021

The Massachusetts theatre will return to live performances this summer with a move outdoors for Playhouse in the Parking Lot. The season opens with a solo show about being Black and gay in America today. Neptune is written by and stars Timothy DuWhite, under the direction of Zhailon Levingston, and runs June 17-19. Next up is Rebekah Brunstetter's romantic comedy The Cake, centering on a Baptist baker asked to make a cake for a gay wedding. It runs June 28-July 22 with Artistic Director David Drake directing. Closing the summer season in the open-air venue will be the Tennessee Williams classic The Glass Menagerie, also directed by Drake, running August 2-September 2. Visit ProvincetownTheater.org for more information.

Broadway Workshop and Taylor Louderman Present Emma: A Pop Musical

Tony-nominated performer Taylor Louderman (Mean Girls) takes on the role of director, along with co-director and co-choreographer Hannah Kloepfer, for the BroadwayWorkshop virtual production of Emma: A Pop Musical, streaming May 15. Angie Chavez and Sophie Pollono lead two casts of teenagers assembled from around the world in the modern high school-set adaptation of the Jane Austen novel about a matchmaking singleton. Nat Zegree musical directs. Broadway Workshop is a New York based training theatre for young actors. For more information about workshops and intensives, or for Emma ticketing, click here.

