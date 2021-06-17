In the News: Alex Newell, Michael James Scott, and Todrick Hall Among Artists for Disney+ Pride Concert

Plus: Check out the Judy Garland-inspired art up for auction at Night of a Thousand Judys, benefiting The Ali Forney Center.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

Disney+ Will Stream Pride Concert

The streaming Disney platform will host a special pride concert, airing free on its Facebook and YouTube channels, featuring performances of notable Disney songs reinterpreted through an LGBTQIA+ lens, Deadline reports. Nina West of RuPaul's Drag Race will host the virtual event, with guests including Broadway's Alex Newell (Once on This Island), Michael James Scott (Aladdin), and Todrick Hall (Kinky Boots). Other guests include Hayley Kiyoko, DCappella, Frankie A. Rodriguez and Joe Serafini, Jackie Cox, Jesse James Keitel, and, of course, Kermit the Frog. Tune in June 27 at 8 PM ET.

Submissions Now Open for Hear Me Out Monologue Competition

The second annual Hear Me Out Monologue Competition is now accepting submissions in two competitive divisions: Short Form (monologues under 650 words) and Long Form (word count between 750-1850). Writers are asked to submit an original monologue this year on the theme of "Borders." Twelve finalists will be chosen from the entries (which last year totaled over 400 submissions) to compete for over $10,000 in prizes. The competition is presented by Pinkplot Productions with funding from the August van der Becq Family Foundation. Submissions are free and can be made through July 22. The final presentation and awards ceremony will take place September 6. For more information, click here.

Night of a Thousand Judys Will Feature Art Auction

The upcoming annual Night of a Thousand Judys benefit event (previously reported) will include a Judy Garland-inspired art auction featuring eight works of new art from designers from the US, Canada, Portugal, Austria, The Netherlands, and Slovenia. Bids on the works will benefit The Ali Forney Center, the largest organization dedicated to homeless LGBT youth in the United States. Bidding is now open here. Click through the gallery below for a look at the pieces on auction.

