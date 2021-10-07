In the News: Ali Ewoldt Will Lead New Musical at Utah Shakespeare Festival, Bianca Marroquín Returns to The Green Room 42

Plus: The Resident Acting Company will return to live staged readings of classic texts this fall.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

Ali Ewoldt Leads World Premiere of Gold Mountain at USF

Utah Shakespeare Festival will present the world premiere of Gold Mountain, an original musical by Jason Ma. The musical centers on a team of Chinese railroad workers building the world’s first transcontinental railroad, whose lives are all changed with the arrival of one woman. Ali Ewoldt (Les Misérables, The King and I) leads an ensemble that includes Jonny Lee Jr, Lawrence-Michael C. Arias, Kiet Tai Cao, Michael Ching, Steven Eng, Kennedy Kanagawa, Darren Lee, Robert Scott Smith, Eymard Cabling, Kelvin Moon Loh, Jimmy Nguyen, and Viet Vo. The production, helmed by Alan Muraoka, runs November 4–20. For ticketing or more information, click here.

Bianca Marroquín Returns to The Green Room 42

Broadway's current Velma Kelly will present her new cabaret show, Where You Are, November 10 at The Green Room 42. The star weaves stories of her life—on stage and off—with an eclectic mix of musical theatre, rock, Latin-American classics, and her own songs. In addition to Marroquín's current role in Chicago, she has also played Roxie Hart in the Broadway company on and off for the last 20 years. Other Broadway credits include In the Heights and The Pajama Game. She recently appeared as Chita Rivera the FX miniseries Fosse/Verdon. For tickets, click here.

The Resident Acting Company Announces Fall Season Plans

The Resident Acting Company will return to live staged readings of classic plays this season, in addition to continuing the company's online "Play Dates" text exploration series. Two works have been chosen for presentation: Antigone and Androcles and the Lion. Kate Farrington, the company's artistic associate, will lead online Play Dates for each title, with a dramaturgical introduction to the work, excerpted readings, and a Q&A with the audience. Live staged readings will take place separately at St. Ignatius Of Antioch Church. Antigone, written by Sophocles and translated by Robert Fagles, will have its Play Date on October 14 at 6 PM ET and its reading on October 25 at 7 PM ET. The Play Date for George Bernard Shaw's Androcles and the Lion is November 18 at 6 PM ET, and the reading is December 6 at 7 PM ET. The Resident Acting Company was formed by members of the former Pearl Theatre Company's resident ensemble.