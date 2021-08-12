In the News: Ali Stroker Joins Netflix Thriller Echoes, American Utopia Heads to Movie Theatres, More

Plus: Broadway alums Nick Adams, Bradley Gibson, and Conrad Ricamora have joined the ensemble of the upcoming comedy Fire Island.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

Ali Stroker Will Appear in Netflix Thriller Echoes

Tony winner Ali Stroker (Oklahoma!), along with Karen Robinson (Schitt’s Creek) and Rosanny Zayas (The L Word: Generation Q), will appear as series regulars in the upcoming psychological thriller Echoes on Netflix, Deadline reports. As previously announced, the show is being developed by Pulitzer and Tony-winning writer Brian Yorkey (Next to Normal) as part of a multi-year partnership with the streamer. Broadway vets Matt Bomer and Daniel Sunjata also star in the series about identical twins (played by Michelle Monaghan) with secret lives. The series is created and written by Vanessa Gazy.

Nick Adams, Bradley Gibson, Conrad Ricamora Join Ensemble of Fire Island-set Rom Com

Deadline also reports that Broadway alums Nick Adams (La Cage aux Folles, A Chorus Line) Bradley Gibson (The Lion King), and Conrad Ricamora (The King and I) have joined the cast of the film Fire Island, alongside an ensemble that also includes Tomas Matos, Torian Miller, Matt Rogers, James Scully, Zane Phillips, Michael Graceffa, Aidan Wharton, and Peter Smith. Comedians Margaret Cho, Bowen Yang, and Joel Kim Booster lead the Fire Island-set modern romantic comedy inspired by Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. Andrew Ahn directs the film, penned by Booster, who also executive produces. The film, already in production, will stream on Disney’s DTC Platforms as a Hulu Original in 2022.

David Byrne's American Utopia Film Will Screen Nationwide One-Night-Only

The Emmy-nominated feature David Byrne's American Utopia, filmed by Spike Lee, will hit movie theatres nationwide in a one-night-only screening event September 15, two days ahead of the Tony-honored show's return to Broadway. The film made its premiere 2020 at the Toronto Film Festival and released on HBO and its streaming service in October. The upcoming theatrical event will include an introduction by David Byrne, as well as a never-before-seen conversation with Byrne and director Lee. Watch the trailer here. To find a movie theatre near you screening the feature, check here.

On Broadway Performing Arts Training Program Launches Fundraising Campaign

The non-profit conservatory style arts school On Broadway Performing Arts Training Program has launched a 40K in 40 Days fundraising campaign to fund the next 10 years of arts training for underserved students. Founded by Broadway veteran Rema Webb (The Color Purple, The Lion King), On Broadway PATP provides classes and workshops taught by Broadway, film, and television stars, helping to develop not only performing arts skills but also healthy self-esteem in young students of all backgrounds. To learn more about the work of On Broadway PATP or to contribute to the campaign, click here.