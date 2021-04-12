In the News: Amanda Green Elected First Woman President of Dramatists Guild, Idina Menzel's Back in Her Treehouse

Newly Elected Dramatists Guild Officers Make History

Tony-nominated lyricist-composer Amanda Green (Hands on a Hardbody, Bring It On, High Fidelity) has been elected the first woman president in the 100 year history of The Dramatists Guild alongside the newly-elected, most inclusive board yet, including Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (An Octoroon) as vice president, Kristoffer Diaz (The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity) as secretary, and Christine Toy Johnson (co-founder of AAPAC) as treasurer. Green succeeds outgoing Guild President Doug Wright. The Dramatists Guild of America is the national, professional membership trade association of theatre writers including playwrights, composers, lyricists, and librettists.

Rattestick Announces April and May Online Programming

Rattlestick Playwrights Theater's April and May online programming includes the return of New Songs Now In Your Living Room. The unplugged concert series, presented in partnership with Rosalind Productions, Inc., features new songs from different artists each night. The lineup includes Emma Claye and AriDy Knox (A Walless Church) on May 3, Ada Westfall (Theater Mitu) featuring Jo Lampert (David Byrne’s Joan of Arc: Into the Fire) and Dawn Landes (ROW, Williamstown Theatre Festival) May 4, Richard Rodgers Award winner Zeniba Now and Rodney Bush and Jay Adana (The Woodsman) on May 5, and The Kilbanes (Weightless) and Kleban Award winners Melissa Li and Kit Yan on May 6. All performances begin at 7 PM ET. Also announced is the continuation of MTA Radio Plays, a series of audio dramas conceived and curated by playwright Ren Dara Santiago. Featuring the work of 17 playwrights, each episode is inspired by a stop along the MTA's 2 Train line. For more information on these and additional programming, visit Rattlestick.org.

Plus: Watch the second episode of Idina's Treehouse, Tony-winning performer (and mom) Idina Menzel, above. The family-friendly web series is filmed in the treehouse in the backyard of her California home, and features story time (reading That's Life by Cynthia Rylant), a visit with Farmer Scotty (and his chicken, Mrs. Roper), and a performance of The Carpenters' "Close to You" (she gets really close!).