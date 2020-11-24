In the News: Amber Riley to Star in NBC Musical Series Dream, Feinstein's/54 Below Creates New Streaming Concert Series, More

Plus: Black Theatre Coalition and Columbia University have teamed up for a new webinar series on arts management.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

New NBC Musical Comedy Series Starring Amber Riley in Development

Olivier winner Amber Riley (Dreamgirls, Glee, The Wiz Live!) will star in the NBC musical comedy series Dream, from writer-producer Lisa Muse Bryant (black-ish) and producers Neil Meron and Universal TV, Deadline reports. The music-driven series, currently in development, centers on Dream Morgan (Riley), a former teen mom who decides to pursue a singing career after her son graduates from college. Riley also co-produces.

Feinstein's/54 Below Announces New Steaming Series

NYC supper club Feinstein’s/54 Below has created a new performance series, filmed live from the venue exclusively for streaming. 54 Below Premieres concerts for the month of December include Broadway Princess Holiday Party with Laura Osnes, Susan Egan and Courtney Reed; Sondheim Unplugged with Darius DeHaas, Natalie Douglas, and Telly Leung; and a Norm Lewis set with special guest Sierra Boggess. Future shows will be announced in the coming weeks. To purchase tickets, visit 54Below.com.

Black Theatre Coalition and Columbia University Partner for Weekly Webinar Series

BTC, founded by T. Oliver Reid, Warren Adams, and Reginald “Reggie” Van Lee with Afton Battle and Tamica Clanton, is joining forces with Columbia University's School of the Arts to present a weekly webinar series for potential BTC fellows. The 11-week Introduction to the Business of Theatre workshop will focus on managerial, legal, marketing and financial aspects of the theatre industry. BTC aims to close the disparity gap between the illusion of inclusivity on stage and the stark lack of Black professionals offstage. For more information, visit BlackTheatreCoalition.org.

Also, enjoy this new music video, titled "Quarantine Dream," from Drag Race alum Nina West and Disney animator Dan Lund. As Nina says: Mask Up, Stay Home, and Watch a Musical!

