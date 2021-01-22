In the News: An Interactive Virtual Mystery Experience and an Arts-Inspired IPA

Plus, watch Christopher Jackson performing for The Creative Coalition's Inaugural Ball.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

Christopher Jackson Sings for Arts Education

Hamilton's original George Washington, Christopher Jackson, performed the Bob Dylan tune "The Times They Are a-Changin'" for The Creative Coalition's Inaugural Ball. Watch the video above and learn a bit more about The Creative Coalition's non-profit work in arts education.

Tickets on Sale for Immersive Theatrical Thriller Plymouth Point

Swamp Motel, a U.K. based entertainment company, is bringing their interactive mystery across the pond for American audiences. Plymouth Point is an online-based theatrical adventure, designed as an at-home experience for a team of two to six people who are not physically together. Everything takes place online: players will search social media for clues, crack codes to break into secure websites, and discover secret passwords to solve the mystery of a young woman who has gone missing from the Plymouth Point neighborhood. For schedules and tickets, visit PlymouthPoint.co.uk.

Arts Hero IPA Created by Other Half Brewing and Be An #ArtsHero

Throw back a few cold ones. For the arts. New York City's Other Half Brewing Company has collaborated with Be An #ArtsHero to release Arts Hero IPA to commemorate the inauguration of President Joseph R. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and to "demonstrate commitment to community and civic engagement." Be An #ArtsHero is a grassroots campaign comprised of arts and culture workers, unions, and institutions in the United States pushing the senate to allocate proportionate relief to the Arts & Culture sector of the American economy. Other Half is distributing Arts Hero IPA at its breweries in Brooklyn, Finger Lakes, and Washington, D.C. Visit the OtherHalfBrewing.com to place an order or for more information.