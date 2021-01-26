In the News: André De Shields Voices Hermes in New Podcast With Rachel Chavkin, More

Plus: Clint Dyer has been named deputy artistic director at London's National Theatre.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

Live From Mount Olympus Podcast Features André De Shields as Hermes

A new six-part podcast for tween listeners, Live From Mount Olympus, dramatizes the Greek myth of Perseus on his quest to save his mother from the clutches of an evil king. Co-directed by Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown) and Zhailon Levingston (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), the audio drama features the voice work of André De Shields as Hermes—a character he is no stranger to, having won a 2019 Tony for his portrayal n Hadestown. The podcast is co-produced by The Onassis Foundation and TRAX from PRX, in collaboration with The TEAM, and features several TEAM artists in the cast including Hadestown co-star Amber Gray, Vinie Burrows (The Skin of Our Teeth), Jill Frutkin, Divine Garland, Modesto “Flako” Jimenez, Libby King, Ian Lassiter (King Lear), Zhailon Levingston, Christina Liberus, Nehemiah Luckett, Jake Margolin, James Harrison Monaco, Kristen Sieh (The Band's Visit), and Jillian Walker. The first episode releases February 2, with new episodes each Tuesday through March 9. Listen to the trailer below.



Clint Dyer Appointed Deputy Artistic Director of London's National Theatre

In this new position, Clint Dyer will work closely with Artistic Director Rufus Norris and Director of New Work Emily McLaughlin to manage the National Theatre's creative output. Dyer was named an NT Associate last season and is one of few—and the only Black artist—to work at the theatre in the roles of actor, writer, and director on full-scale productions. He has appeared on stage as Cutler in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom in 2016 and co-wrote and directed last year's Death of England and Death of England: Delroy. In addition to his new work with NT, he is at the helm of Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, scheduled to open later this year at Lyric Theatre in the West End.

Casting Announced for Wish You Were Here From Williamstown Theatre Festival and Audible Theater

Complete casting has been announced for the world premiere of Sanaz Toossi's Wish You Were Here, one of the final three productions of the 2020 Williamstown Theatre Festival and Audible Theater partner season. The play is directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch and will feature performances from Nikki Massoud, Marjan Neshat, Nazanin Nour, Artemis Pebdani, and Roxanna Hope Radja. In the piece, Nazanin (Marjan Neshat) and her friends prepare for a wedding as the Iranian Revolution outside simmers and threatens to alter the course of their lives. It will be released April 1. Release dates for the remainder of the season were also revealed: Dominique Morisseau’s Paradise Blue will be available March 25, and the world premiere musical, Row with a book by Daniel Goldstein and music and lyrics by Dawn Landes, releases April 8. All titles are available in the Audible Plus catalog and to WTF donors. Visit WTFestival.org for more information.

Plus: Check out the new album from sibling collaborators Daniel and Patrick Lazour, titled Flap My Wings. The new release features songs from their musical We Live In Cairo, which premiered at the American Repertory Theatre in 2019 and is now eyeing a subsequent bow upon theatres reopening.