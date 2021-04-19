In the News: Andrew Rannells Tapped for Girls5eva, Bill Irwin Clowns on the Streets of NYC, More

Plus, check out the wild trailer for the new movie musical Annette, starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

Andrew Rannells Joins the Cast of Girls5eva

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tony Award nominee Andrew Rannells (Falsettos, The Book of Mormon, Hamilton) has joined the cast of Girls5eva, the new Peacock comedy from Meredith Scardino and Tina Fey. The series stars Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton), Tony nominee Sara Bareilles (Waitress), Busy Phillips (Cougar Town), and Paula Pell (Original Cast Album: Co-Op) as a '90s girl band that reunites 20 years later for another shot at fame. Rannells will appear as Kev, the husband to Phillips' character Summer and a former member of boy band Boyz Next Door. The series premieres May 6 on the NBC streaming platform. Watch the trailer here.

Andrew Lloyd Webber Donates The Phantom of the Opera Items for Charity Auction

A new auction lot package gifted from Andrew Lloyd Webber and The Phantom of the Opera has been added to the previously reported Stage & Screen auction benefiting The Actors Fund. On the block will be a pair of tickets to the eventual reopening performance of The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway, as well as the "Lot 665" prop from the West End production. The prop makes its appearance on stage in the musical's opening scene, described as "a papier-mâché musical box in the shape of a barrel organ. Attached, the figure of a monkey in Persian robes playing the cymbals.” The auction, organized by Doyle Auctioneers and curated by Christine Baranski, will be held live at 10 AM ET April 28. To view the current selection of items, click here.

A Virtual Book Launch Party for On the Roof

The National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene will present a virtual celebration to launch the behind-the-scenes book On the Roof: A Look Inside Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish by Samantha Hahn. In the release, Hahn, who made her Off-Broadway debut as Beylke in the popular production, tells the story of how "Yiddish Fiddler" came to be, featuring interviews with the cast, crew, and creative team. The Zoom book party will include a discussion moderated by producer Jana Robbins with guests director Joel Grey, National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene Artistic Director Zalmen Mlotek, and castmates Stephanie Lynne Mason, Rosie Jo Neddy, Raquel Nobile, and Rachel Zatcoff. Bebe Neuwirth is also slated for a special appearance. Tune in May 2 at 2:30 PM ET. Visit NYTF.org for more information.

Bill Irwin Clowns on the Streets of NYC in The New Busking Project

Tony Award-winning actor and clown Bill Irwin (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf, Fool Moon) will appear live on the streets of New York in The New Busking Project. The show is created by Irwin and Craig Weinrib, and produced by Vinyard Theatre. Irwin performs in his clown top hat, tails, and tap shoes, with Weinrib on drums. The live 15-minute performances will take place between Astor Place and Madison Square Park four times a day April 22, 23, 25, 29, 30, and May 2. To reserve a spot for the outdoor, socially-distanced performance, visit VineyardTheatre.org.

Watch the Trailer for the New Movie Musical Annette

The first trailer is out for Annette, the new movie musical from Amazon Studios and director Leos Carax, starring Tony Award nominee Adam Driver and Oscar winner Marion Cotillard. The film will make its world premiere on opening night of the 2021 Cannes Film Festival before availability late summer 2021 in theaters and on Amazon Prime Video. The musical love story features a screenplay and score by Ron Mael and Russell Mael of the pop-rock band Sparks. Watch the preview below.

