In the News: Andrew Scott and Ruth Wilson-Led Oslo Film Sets May Premiere, Alice Ripley Returns to The Pink Unicorn, More

Plus, Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, and Jasmine Cephas Jones help create Earth Day: The Musical.

Read on for more theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

Oslo Will Premiere on HBO Max in May

The movie adaptation of J.T. Rogers’ Tony-winning play, starring Andrew Scott and Ruth Wilson, will premiere on the streaming service in May with a specific date to be revealed. As previously announced, Bartlett Sher—who helmed the Broadway staging at Lincoln Center Theater and in London—directs. The historical drama opens the doors on the secret peace talks that took place between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization in Norway in 1993.

Explore Back to the Future on Stage and Screen

The British Film Institute will present Back to the Future: From Screen to Stage as part of its BFI at Home virtual programming April 29 at 4 PM ET. The free online discussion features creatives and cast behind Back to the Future – The Musical, including book writer Bob Gale and composers Alan Silverstri and Glen Ballard (Gale co-wrote the film’s screenplays while Silverstri wrote the iconic theme). The panel also includes producer Colin Ingram and director John Rando with performers Olly Dobson, Rosanna Hyland, Cedric Neal, and Courtney-Mae Briggs. Back to the Future will open at London’s Adelphi Theatre in August after a world premiere in 2020. Click here to watch.

American Repertory Ballet Announces 2021 Digital Spring Season

ARB will debut a trio of filmed ballets April 23 by Ryoko Tanaka, Colby Damon, and Amy Seiwert as part of its digital season. The world premieres were created earlier this year with dancers rehearsing in designated pods while choreographers worked both in-studio and over Zoom. COVID-19 health and safety guidelines from the CDC and local and state officials were followed. Each piece is being released separately accompanied by artist interviews, rehearsal footage, and behind-the-scenes content. Click here for tickets.

Alice Ripley Will Star in The Pink Unicorn Movie

The Next to Normal Tony winner will once again star in The Pink Unicorn, this time in a new film based on the play by Elise Forier Edie and directed by Amy E. Jones. The Just One More Productions project will be led by Colleen Cook, Liz Flemming, and Michael Kushner, the latter also serving as director of photography. The movie will begin filming in May with a release date and distribution to be announced. The solo play, last seen in 2020, follows a Christian widow living in a conservative Texas town whose life is suddenly upended when her 14-year-old daughter Jolene announces she is genderqueer and starting a chapter of the gay-straight alliance at the local high school.

Broadway Helps Create Earth Day: The Musical

When Justin Bieber and Bill Nye the Science Guy teamed up to create a musical celebrating Earth Day, they knew they had to get some big Broadway stars to help out. Enter Tony winners Idina Menzel and Ben Platt, along with Hamilton star Jasmine Cephas Jones, who know exactly what to do—sort of. “With Broadway being dark for over a year, there’s no better time for us to restore our Earth than with a musicaaaaaal!,” says Menzel in the parody. Jones, meanwhile, says “a musical about global warming sounds silly, but so did Hamilton at first.” And, honestly? Platt is surprised no one called him sooner about this. Check out the adorable short film below from Facebook Watch.

