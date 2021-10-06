In the News: Anika Larsen Hosts Meet the Parents Web Series, The Neon Coven Hosts Alien Dance Battle

Plus: Jeremy Jordan, Joanna Gleason, and André De Shields will lead an industry reading of a new Matthew Lombardo comedy.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

Jeremy Jordan, Joanna Gleason, and André De Shields Lead Industry Read of New Play

An industry reading of When Playwrights Kill, a new comedy by Matthew Lombardo (High, Looped), will presented December 16. Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan (Newsies) will star as a playwright on the verge of his Broadway debut forced to hire a notoriously difficult actress, played by Tony winner Joanna Gleason (Into the Woods). Tony winner André De Shields (Hadestown) will play the director taxed with keeping them from killing each other. Noah Himmelstein directs. Industry professionals interested in attending should contact WPKreading@gmail.com.

Anika Larsen Hosts Meet the Parents

Presented by New York City Children’s Theater, this new Zoom series will feature Tony nominee Anika Larsen (Beautiful, Avenue Q) in conversation with Broadway professionals juggling career and family. Meet the Parents launches November 3 at 7:30 PM ET with guests married couple Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, and Andrea Burns. Other guests scheduled for upcoming episodes to discuss parenting in an arts career include Audra McDonald, Cameron Crowe, Tom Kitt, and Ann Harada. For more information, visit NYCChildrensTheater.org.

Princess Lockeroo and The Neon Coven Host Dance Battle Party

Queer performance company The Neon Coven (OSCAR at The Crown, Jannifer’s Body) is teaming up with producer and choreographer Princess Lockerooo (Madonna, So You Think You Can Dance) for Dance to the Moon, an out-of-this-world dance battle party with live music and performances. Hustle and Freestyle dance competitions will carry cash prizes, with judges including Maria Torres (On Your Feet!, Swing!), Jeff Selby (New Style Hustle), Veronica Castilla (In the Heights film), and Buddha Stretch (Michael Jackson, Diana Ross). Dance to the Moon will be held November 5 at House of Yes in Brooklyn. Dance battle contestants must pre-register. Visit TheNeonCoven.com for more information and ticketing.

