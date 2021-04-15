In the News: Anika Noni Rose Joins Showtime's Let the Right One In, Carlyle Sets Starry American Songbook Concert, More

Plus: Grace McLean, Heather Christian, Daniel K. Isaac, Mitra Jouhari, and more are among SPACE on Ryder Farm 2021 residents.

Read on for more headlines you may have missed in today's news.

Anika Noni Rose Joins Showtime Pilot Let the Right One In

Tony Award winner Anika Noni Rose (Caroline, or Change, A Raisin in the Sun) has been cast as a series regular for the new Showtime pilot Let the Right One In, Variety reports. Rose will play Naomi, a homicide detective and single mother, whose son befriends the new girl next door, who happens to be a vampire. Demián Bichir stars as Mark, the girl's father. Andrew Hinderaker serves as showrunner and executive producer, along with Seith Mann as executive producer and director for the pilot episode. Let the Right One In is based on the Swedish novel by John Ajvide Lindqvist. A stage adaptation made its North American premiere at Brooklyn's St. Ann's Warehouse in 2015.

SPACE on Ryder Farm Announces 2021 Residents

After a year on pause, SPACE on Ryder Farm, the artist residency program and organic farm, will welcome 31 artists and four institutions under the four programs for its 2021 residency season. The Working Farm, SPACE’s resident writers’ group, will provide five playwrights, composers, lyricists and/or librettists with a five-week residency in the late summer. Members of the 2021 Working Farm are Heather Christian, Shayan Lotfi, writer and performer Kareem M. Lucas, playwright Caroline V. McGraw, and Zarina Shea. The Creative Residency supports a wide range of artists and innovators with two to four-week residencies. Among those participants this year are Grace McLean, Mitra Jouhari, Aya Aziz, Daniel K. Isaac, Obehi Janice and Caitlin Sullivan, Ben Ferguson and Matt Nuernberger of PigPen Theatre Company, and more. The Institutional Residency will welcome Audible Theater with playwrights Vichet Chum and Yilong Liu, New Georges, Playwrights Horizons, and Roundabout Theatre Company. This year also brings a new program to SPACE: Curators-in-Residence Interfest, a group that uses arts and ideas to arouse liberation for the Black diaspora through ritual, healing, and pleasure, leading to a new 2022 BLKSPACE residency. The inaugural Interfest participants are Kristen Adele Calhoun, Stephanie Rolland, and Nikki Vera. To read more about all the participants selected, visit SpaceOnRyderFarm.org.

American Songbook Jazz Concert Will Stream From the Carlyle Hotel

Take Me Back to Manhattan, a concert of the American Songbook's love songs to New York City, will stream live from the famed Carlyle Hotel May 1. The cast of award-winning artists includes vocalists Catherine Russell, Peter Cincotti, Champian Fulton, Samara Joy, and Molly Ryan; musicians Alphonso Horne, Pasquale Grasso, Anderson Brothers, Ehud Asherie, Benny Benack, Nicki Parrott, and Konrad Paszkudzki; Broadway favorites Alysha Umphress and Kyle Taylor Parker; and NY1 On Stage host Frank DiLella and designer and host Isaac Mizrahi. Expect performances of jazz standards from the Songbook including "Take The 'A' Train," "Autumn in New York," and "Rhapsody in Blue." The concert is produced by JB Sessions, a division of Jazz at the Ballroom. For ticketing, click here.

Broadway Performers Rally for Manhattan DA Candidate Eliza Orlins

The Hysterical Womxn's Society and theatre producers Tom D’Angora and Michael D’Angora will present Broadway for Eliza, a virtual fundraising concert to support Eliza Orlins, candidate for Manhattan District Attorney. Broadway performers slated to appear include Kelli Barrett, Jackie Burns, Maya Days, Max von Essen, Erika Henningsen, Morgan James, Storm Lever, Kara Lindsay, Stephanie Martignetti, Isabelle McCalla, Ryan McCartan, Javier Muñoz, Julia Murney, Jarrod Spector, Alysha Umphress, and Jessica Vosk. The event streams 8 PM ET April 29. For ticketing and more information, click here.