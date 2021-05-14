In the News: Ann Reinking's Students Release a Tribute Documentary, and TeamALW Releases a Cat Video

Plus, Olivier winner Clive Rowe has joined the London cast of The Prince of Egypt.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

A New Documentary From the Students of Ann Reinking

The Joy is in the Work, out May 17, focuses on Reinking's work as artistic director of Broadway Theatre Project, and includes archival videos and unseen rehearsal and performance photos, as well as interviews from former students. Among those appearing in the documentary are Patrick Wilson, Michael James Scott, Lorin Latarro, Matthew López, Connor Gallagher, and more. The film tribute is curated and created by Broadway choreographer Chase Brock, Darren Lorenzo, and David Haverty, also all students of Reinking. For more information, visit TheJoyIsInTheWork.com.

Clive Rowe Joins West End's The Prince of Egypt

Olivier winner Clive Rowe will join the company of the London production of The Prince of Egypt when it resumes performances July 1. Rowe is slated to perform the role of Jethro in a limited engagement through October 16. The Stephen Schwartz musical, based on the DreamWorks Animation film, is currently booking at the West End's Dominion Theatre through January 2022. The cast is led by Luke Brady as Moses, Liam Tamne as Ramses, Christine Allado as Tzipporah, Alexia Khadime as Miriam, and Silas Wyatt-Barke as Aaron.

London's Turbine Theatre Revives My Night With Reg

A revival production of Kevin Elyot's 1994 Olivier-winning comedy My Night With Reg will run July 7-August 21 at London's Turbine Theatre. The play is set in 1985 amid the mounting AIDS crisis, and follows a group of friends whose lives will be altered because of it. Matt Ryan directs the production for the the theatre company at Battersea Power Station, under the artistic direction of Paul Taylor-Mills. Casting will be announced at a later date.

Plus, #TeamALW (but really, aren't we all Team Andrew Lloyd Webber?) is celebrating the 40th anniversary of Cats this year, and in doing so asked for submissions of fans' felines taking in the musical. Enjoy the compilation video above of Cats Watching Cats and vote for your favorite here.