In the News: Anna Deavere Smith, Chita Rivera, and Donna McKechnie Set for CSC's Classic Conversations, More

Southwark Playhouse Brings Staircase Back to London

London's Southwark Playhouse is reviving Charles Dyer’s swinging sixties comedy Staircase. Paul Rider and John Sackville star as an aging gay couple, who spend an evening in their Bristol barbershop examining their secret relationship. Two’s Company Theatre, with a mission to uncover forgotten plays, produces the play after an almost 50-year absence from the British stage. Tricia Thorns, artistic director of Two’s Company, directs. The production runs June 23-July 27. For more information, visit SouthwarkPlayhouse.co.uk.

Macbeth Film Starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand Gets Closer to Release

The Joel Coen adaptation of Shakespeare's Macbeth from Apple Original Films has reached a distribution deal with A24, Deadline reports. The Tragedy of Macbeth stars Tony and Oscar winners Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand as the power-hungry Scottish couple, and marks the first time Joel Coen directs a film without his brother Ethan also at the helm. The film will get a theatrical worldwide release by A24, then a global launch on Apple TV+. The cast also features Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Kathryn Hunter, Harry Melling, and Brendan Gleeson.

Summer Lineup for CSC's Classic Conversations Announced

Classic Stage Company has announced the summer lineup for its virtual one-on-one conversation series with Artistic Director John Doyle. Classic Conversations will welcome Tony Award nominee Anna Deavere Smith (Twilight: Los Angeles) June 3, Academy Award nominee Marsha Mason (The Goodbye Girl) July 1, Tony winner Chita Rivera (West Side Story, The Visit), August 5, and Tony winner Donna McKechnie (A Chorus Line, Company) September 2. Episodes premiere on CSC's YouTube channel and Facebook pages, where they remain available for viewing.