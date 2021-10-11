In the News: Anthony Hopkins Joins Florian Zeller's The Son Movie, Jackie Burns Releases Single, More

Plus: Mark your calendars for the 2022 Outer Critics Circle Awards.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

Anthony Hopkins Joins the Cast of Florian Zeller’s The Son

This will be the second time the Oscar winner portrays a character from the playwright’s family drama trilogy, following his work in The Father. Also newly announced for the movie adaptation, according to Deadline, is Zen McGrath as Nicholas, joining the previously announced Hugh Jackman as Peter, Laura Dern as Kate, and Vanessa Kirby as Beth. (No word yet on who Hopkins would play.) The Son, also directed by Zeller and adapted by Christopher Hampton, follows two parents as they deal with their child’s response to their separation.

Outer Critics Circle Sets 2022 Awards Dates

As New York theatre begins to return en masse, another awards season is just on the horizon. The Outer Critics Circle has penciled in a timeline for its 2022 awards. Shows that open by April 24, 2022, will be eligible, with nominations announced April 26 and winners revealed May 16. A special reception (details to come) is slated for May 26.

Jackie Burns Releases First Single

Wicked's longest-running Elphaba has dropped a new song and accompanying music video; check out "Any Less Alone" below. The track is a collaboration between the performer (Hair, If/Then) and writers from both coasts: Los Angeles-based producer Aaron Kellim and New York-based librettist Eric Holmes. "I've learned that we all experience doubts and bouts of worthlessness; that it's natural," Burns says while explaining the message of the song. "There's power in knowing that you're not alone."

