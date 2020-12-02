In the News: Ariana DeBose, Jeremy Pope, More Named to Forbes' 30 Under 30; Maggie Smith Set for Film Version of A German Life

Plus: Listen to new song "Stay at Home," featuring Rachel York and Kay Trinidad.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news. Broadway's Young Stars Named to Forbes 30 Under 30 List

Forbes released its annual "30 Under 30 List," and Broadway fans are sure to recognize several names in the Hollywood and Entertainment category. The list highlights the accomplishments of hundreds of under-30s making waves in fields such as fashion, technology, science, and entertainment, others. Check out the Forbes profiles for Main Stem talents David Alvarez (Billy Elliot), Ariana DeBose (Hamilton), Jeremy Pope (Choir Boy), Andrew Burnap (The Inheritance), Caleb McLaughlin (The Lion King), the youngest honoree Shahadi Wright Joseph (The Lion King), and Sabrina Carpenter, who made her Broadway debut in Mean Girls two days before the shutdown. Kaitlyn Dever, who stars in the upcoming Dear Evan Hansen film, also made the list. Maggie Smith to Reprise Role in Film Version of A German Life

Christopher Hampton, Oscar-winning screenwriter of Dangerous Liaisons, is currently working on a screenplay adaption of his solo play A German Life, which played London's West End with Maggie Smith taking center stage. Opera director Jonathan Kent will make his film directorial debut, with Smith reprising her role as Brunhilde Pomsel, who recounts how she struggled to make ends meet as a secretary in Berlin during the 1930s—her many employers including a Jewish insurance broker, the German Broadcasting Corporation and, eventually, Joseph Goebbels. New Single "Stay at Home" Fundraises for Essential Medical Workers

Rachel York, Kay Trinidad and Christine Pedi urge listeners to "be a hero sitting on your couch!" Listen to the new single "Stay at Home" from songwriter Ben Rauch below. Proceeds will benefit the Frontline Families Fund.

