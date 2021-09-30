In the News: Ariana DeBose Joins Spy Film Argylle, New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players Announces Season

Plus, Against Women & Music, a new musical by Grace McLean and Kate Douglas, will get an industry reading as part of Rhinebeck Writers Retreat’s Triple R program.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

Ariana DeBose Joins Argylle

Tony nominee and Broadway favorite Ariana DeBose will join the upcoming spy movie Argylle, Deadline reports. DeBose is the final addition to a cast that includes heavy-hitters Henry Cavill in the title role, Oscar winner Sam Rockwell (A Behanding in Spokane), Bryce Dallas Howard (Tartuffe), Tony and Emmy winner Bryan Cranston (Network), Emmy winner Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Samuel L. Jackson (The Mountaintop), and Grammy winner Dua Lipa. The movie, from Apple Original Films and Matthew Vaughn’s Marv Studios, is currently in production in Europe. DeBose can next be seen in Anita in Steven Spielberg’s film adaptation of West Side Story, arriving in theatres December 10.

Watch the Emotional New Trailer for Steven Spielberg's West Side Story Movie

Nikki M. James, Joel Perez, and Krysta Rodriguez Lead Industry Reading of New Musical

Against Women & Music, a new musical with a book and lyrics by Kate Douglas and music and lyrics by Grace McLean (The Great Comet), has been selected for Rhinebeck Writers Retreat’s Triple R program. Following a table read and a residency in Rhinebeck this summer, the show will now receive an industry reading with a cast including Tony winner Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon), Joel Perez (Fun Home), Krysta Rodriguez (The Addams Family), Erik Lochtefeld, Mia Pak, and Natalie Walker. Described as an "absurdist-horror Victorian chamber musical," the story centers on a mourning widow with a daughter diagnosed with melancholia. Jaki Bradley will direct the industry presentation.

Site-Specific Back & Forth Will Play in Central Park

Richard Hollman's new two-hander over a game of catch will play Central Park's East Meadow over three weekends beginning October 7. In Back & Forth, two friends who haven't seen each other in a long time meet to play ball, and the audience listens in to their conversation via headphones. Playwright Hollman stars in the work with Chris Roberti under the direction of Katie Young. Produced by Super Secret Arts produces this world premiere. For ticketing and access information, visit SuperSecretArts.com.

New Normal Rep Wraps Virtual Season With F.I.R.E.

The new streaming theatre company New Normal Rep, under the artistic direction of Jack Canfora, concludes its inaugural season with the world premiere of Julia Blauvelt's play F.I.R.E., streaming on demand September 30–October 20. Set in a Fifth Avenue hedge-fund office, Summer Drinks Night is interrupted with an emergency audit at the last minute, and the free snacks are replaced with panic. The cast includes Jeffrey Bean (Amadeus), Kierra Bunch, Nathaniel P. Claridad, Ella Dershowitz, Aaron Matteson, Nygel D. Robinson, and Carol Todd. Heather Arnson directs. F.I.R.E. features costume design by David C. Woolard, muti-media design by Edward T. Morris, and sound design and original music by Lindsay Jones. For tickets, click here.

New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players Announces 2021-2022 Season

The New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players, under the leadership of Artistic Director Albert Bergere, will return to in-person performances for its upcoming season at the Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College. The season will kick off October 24 with a Season Reopening Celebration, followed by stagings of H.M.S. Pinafore (December 29–January 2, 2022), The Pirates of Penzance (January 5–9), and The Gondoliers (April 7–10). The Gilbert & Sullivan repertory company will also offer a New Year’s with NYGASP December 31 at the Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theater at Symphony Space. Click here for ticket information.