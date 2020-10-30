In the News: Ari’el Stachel Lands Role in Don't Worry Darling Thriller, Rachel Bloom Writing Movie About *NSYNC Superfans, More

Plus: Watch a Wicked new video from former Elphaba Nicole Parker, parodying post-game interviews where crushed athletes have to talk defeat.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

Ari’el Stachel Lands Role in Don't Worry Darling Thriller

The Band's Visit Tony winner Ari’el Stachel has joined the cast of the new thriller Don’t Worry Darling, according to Deadline. Directed by Olivia Wilde (who has a supporting role), the New Line film will also feature Tim Simons, Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, KiKi Layne, and Gemma Chan. Set in the 1950s in a utopian community in California, the film has a screenplay by Katie Silberman based on a script by Shane and Carey Van Dyke. Catherine Hardwicke and the Van Dykes executive produce; producers include Wilde, Silberman, and Roy Lee and Miri Yoon of Vertigo Entertainment.

Rachel Bloom Writing Movie About *NSYNC Superfans

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Emmy winner and co-creator Rachel Bloom has been tapped to pen the screenplay for a movie about two *NSYNC superfans, according to Variety . The Sony Pictures Tristar project is inspired by producer (and former *NSYNC member) Lance Bass, who took note of real-life besties—and boy band groupies—Meredith Sandberg and Winter Byington. “I’m so excited to work on this road trip musical that will explore the nature of early 2000’s nostalgia and if the past was, indeed, actually better. Also, I get to work with Lance Bass!” said Bloom.

Watch The Sanderson Sisters Perform “I Put a Spell on You”

A pandemic couldn't stop the Sanderson Sisters as Jay Armstrong Johnson headlined a virtual edition of his annual I Put a Spell on You concert, inspired by the cult favorite Halloween film Hocus Pocus, October 29. Johnson once again took on the role of head witch Winifred, with Allison Robinson and Amanda Williams Ware joining him as sisters Sarah and Mary, respectively. Watch “I Put a Spell on You” below and then check out the entire stream here , with donations encouraged to support Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.



Deep Dives With Elphabas

A newly launched podcast, Sentimental Men, explores the world of Wicked, with its first season focusing on the point of view of Elphaba. Each episode will feature an interview with an alum of the role. The second episode, released October 30 in honor of the blockbuster’s 17th anniversary on Broadway, features Lindsay Pearce, who had assumed the role at the Gershwin Theatre weeks prior to the coronavirus shutdown. Future guests will include Caroline Bowman, Stephanie Torns, and Donna and Natalia Vivino. The series, hosted by Wicked enthusiasts Quincy Brown and Kevin Bianchi, is available on all major podcast platforms.

In related Elphaba news, check out this hilarious new video from former Elphaba and Mad TV favorite Nicole Parker. Parodying post-game interviews where crushed athletes have to talk defeat, Parker’s Elphaba is grilled by reporters (played by Broadway favorites—including a few fellow green girls) after a less-than-perfect performance.

