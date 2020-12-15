In the News: Atlantic Theater to Present African-Caribbean MixFest, an Actors Fund Plea From Alex Timbers and Moulin Rouge!, More

Plus: Hershey Felder will present his Tchaikovksy tribute live from Florence.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

African Caribbean MixFest Presented by Atlantic Theater Company, Guadalís Del Carmen, and Kwame Kwei Armah

This year, Atlantic Theater Company teams up with playwright Guadalís Del Carmen and the Young Vic's artistic director Kwame Kwei Armah for its annual MixFest of new works to produce African Caribbean MixFest, an online series of readings showcasing the voices of Black-Caribbean writers and stories. Full-length plays from France-Luce Benson , Guadalís Del Carmen, and Kwame Kwei-Armah, as well as short plays by Jeff Augustin, Jasmine Lee-Jones, and Whitney White, will be presented in the virtual festival running January 19-29, 2021. Atlantic Theater additionally commissioned three new short plays from Julissa Contreras, Dane Figueroa Edidi, and Patrice Johnson Chevannes. Tickets for all readings are free. RSVP here.

A Message from Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge!, and the Actors Fund

Alex Timbers, director of Moulin Rouge!, shares a video message, shot in black and white, from an empty Broadway theatre district. "Artists are strong. Artists are necessary. And we will be back," he promises, with the video concluding by asking viewers to donate to the Actors Fund.

A Special Holiday Performance of Hershey Felder Tchaikovsky From Florence

Virtuoso pianist, actor and playwright Hershey Felder presents an adaptation of his critically acclaimed Our Great Tchaikovksy as part of his Hershey Felder Presents – Live from Florence series. The special streaming production will feature an expanded section from The Nutcracker, as well as other favorites from the composer including Swan Lake, Sleeping Beauty, and the 1812 Overture. Florentine cinema artist Stefano Decarli directs the live stream, which will highlight locations in Florence identified as significant to the composer in his personal letters. The production will be live streamed at 8 PM ET December 20 and available on demand December 21-27. Proceeds from tickets purchased here will benefit The Actors Fund.

Watch Sheryl Lee Ralph Perform a Holiday Tune for Tamron Hall

Sheryl Lee Ralph, the original Deena from Broadway's Dreamgirls and more recently seen in Wicked, performs a special holiday arrangement of "Go Tell It on the Mountain" and "We Wish You a Merry Christmas" on Tamron Hall. Take a look below.

