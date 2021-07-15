In the News: Audra McDonald and Chita Rivera Headline Disneyland's Gay Days, The Drama Book Shop Hosts In the Heights: Finding Home Signing

Plus, Jeremy Kushnier and Britney Coleman will lead a concert production of Camelot at Sag Harbor's Bay Street Theater.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

Chita Rivera and Audra McDonald Headline Broadway Night at Disneyland Gay Days

Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, will host its 23rd annual Gay Days September 17–19. RuPaul’s Drag Race favorite Jackie Cox hosts the weekend event, welcoming thousands of LGBTQIA+ Disney fans to the California park and resort. Friday night will be Broadway Night at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel, with An Intimate Conversation With Chita Rivera featuring the Broadway legend with theatre historian Eddie Shapiro at 6 PM, followed by An Evening With Audra McDonald featuring the six-time Tony winner in concert. Drag superstar Cox, as well as other RuPaul's Drag Race faves Nina West and Jan Sport, will also each present shows over the course of the weekend. For a complete schedule of event offerings, visit GayDaysAnaheim.com.

In the Heights: Finding Home Book Signing

The Drama Book Shop will welcome Lin-Manuel Miranda, Quiara Alegría Hudes, and Jeremy McCarter, authors of In the Heights: Finding Home, for its first in-person book signing at its new home. The famed bookstore, specializing in theatre arts literature, recently reopened to the public in a new location at 266 West 39th Street, between Seventh and Eighth Avenues, and under the new ownership of Miranda, Thomas Kail, Jeffrey Seller, and James L. Nederlander. The book signing will take place July 21 at 2 PM ET. Tickets for the signing go on sale July 16 at 10 AM. Visit DramaBookShop.com for more information.

Jeremy Kushnier and Britney Coleman Lead Camelot Concert for Bay Street Theater

Bay Street Theater and Sag Harbor Center for the Arts will present an outdoor staged concert production of Lerner and Loewe's Camelot with Jeremy Kushnier (Rent, Footloose) as Arthur, Britney Coleman (Company, Tootsie) as Guenevere, and Deven Kolluri as Lancelot, along with Amaya Grier, Kyle Lopez Barisich, Aaron Dalla Villa, Hope Hamilton, James Harkness, David LaMarr, Cecelia Ticktin, and Kevin Want. Scott Schwartz directs the new envisioning, presented outdoors in a field across from Bridgehampton Commons for a limited audience of 200 attendees. Marcos Santana choreographs, with music direction and arrangements by Matt Hinkley. The production runs August 5–29. Visit BayStreet.org for more information.

Tune in alert: check out tonight's virtual offerings on the Playbill Live Stream Calendar, including CollaborAzian’s production of A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder; Chuck Cooper and Robert Cuccioli in No One Cries for the Blacksmith, directed by Tonya Pinkins; and the premiere of New Victory Dance 2021, featuring Seán Curran Company, Mozaik Dance, Sri Lankan Dance Academy of NY, Keerati Jinakunwiphat, and Full Circle Souljahs.

