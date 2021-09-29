In the News: Austin Smith and Micah Stock in FX's Kindred, The Pool Offers 3 New Plays in Rep, More

Plus, see which Broadway stars you might find under the mistletoe in this season's Lifetime Christmas movies.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

Micah Stock and Austin Smith Join FX Pilot Kindred

Tony nominee Micah Stock (It's Only a Play) and original Hamilton cast member Austin Smith have joined the cast of Kindred as series regulars. As previously reported, playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins will pen the adaptation of the influential 1979 Octavia E. Butler sci-fi novel. Other cast announced include Gayle Rankin (Cabaret), Ryan Kwanten, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, and David Alexander Kaplan joining the previously announced Mallori Johnson in the lead role. Jacobs-Jenkins also executive produces the pilot, with Janicza Bravo directing.

Lifetime Announces Christmas Movie Lineup

Only 43 more days 'til Christmas...movies start playing round-the-clock on Lifetime. This year's slate of holiday cheer and romance kicks of November 12 with 35 new original movies. Theatre fans will recognize several stars donning gay apparel (cable-knit sweaters and scarves) in this season's titles, like Corbin Bleu, Krystal Joy Brown, and Vanessa Williams, plus a few other screen and music favorites who've been known to cross the Broadway boards a few times such as Reba McEntire, John Schneider, Mario Lopez, and Marie Osmond. EW has the whole list of new films and their premiere dates here.

Three New Plays Offered in Rep for The Pool 2021

Playwrights Kate Cortesi, Brenda Withers, Emily Zemba, and producer victor cervantes jr. will lead the 2021 edition of The Pool, a pop-up theatre company that puts artists at the helm. The 2021 edition of The Pool includes the world premiere of Is Edward Snowden Single? by Cortesi and directed by Kate Bergstrom; the New York premiere of The Ding Dongs, or What is the Penalty in Portugal? by Withers and directed by Daisy Walker; and the world premiere of Superstitions by Zemba and directed by Jenna Worsham. The plays will run in rep at New Ohio Theatre November 1–20, featuring an acting company including Celeste Arias, Latoya Edwards, Jonathan Fielding, Rebecca S’Manga Frank, Nicholas Gorham, David Greenspan, Iliana Guibert, Rebecca Jimenez, Elise Kibler, Robert Kropf, Brian Miskell, Ricardo Vázquez, Naren Weiss, and Brenda Withers. The Pool was founded in 2017 by Susan Bernfield, Lynn Rosen, and Peter Gil-Sheridan. Following this iteration, The Pool will be passed on to another company of writers to produce their own works. For more information on the three new works, visit PoolPlays.org.

New Musical Liner Notes on Love and Music Makes Concert Debut

A concert production of the new musical about the relationship between a struggling songwriter and a rising star will debut at Green Room 42 October 13 at 7 PM ET. Trisha Jeffrey and Pierre Marais star in the two-hander, featuring a book by Jonathan Cottle and a score by Justin Halpin and Jeffrey James. Liner Notes on Love and Music is directed by Arpita Mukherjee; musical direction is by Simone Allen. Zachary Laks produces. Tickets for the one-night only concert are free and no food or drink minimum is required. Click here for more.

