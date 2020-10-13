In the News: Aziza Barnes Tapped for HBO's Pride, Abingdon’s Virtual Short Play Festival Lineup Announced, More

Plus: Listen to Meg Toohey, Sara Bareilles, and more perform tribute to late Waitress co-star Nick Cordero.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines and videos you may have missed.

Aziza Barnes Tapped for HBO's Pride

Writer Aziza Barnes, whose plays include Pues Nada and Off-Broadway's BLKS, will pen an adaptation of Ibi Zoboi's Pride for HBO. Zoboi's 2019 novel re-imagines Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice as a Haitian-Dominican coming-of-age tale. Barnes will also executive produce, reports Deadline, alongside Natasha Rothwell (Insecure) and Alloy Entertainment's Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo.

Camille A. Brown, Kamilah Forbes, Nikkole Salter, More Take Part in A Call for Revolutionary Theatre 2020

Over a dozen Black theatre artists will write articles that explore tangible strategies for sustaining Black theatre as part of Black Theatre Commons’ A Call for Revolutionary Theatre 2020. The project aims to galvanize change within the industry through grassroots operations. Articles will be released every weekday October 19–30 on BTC’s website and its social media pages ( @blacktheatrecommons ). Writers include Andy Jean, Awoye Timpo, Camille A. Brown, Candace L. Feldman, Charlique C. Rolle, Claudia Alick, Harold Steward, Jamil Jude, Kamilah Forbes, Keith Josef Adkins, Lady Dane Figuroa Edidi, Nikkole Salter, Sade Lythcott, Sage Crump, Stephanie McKee, Steven G Fullwood, Valerie Curtis-Newton, and Zhailon Levingston.

Storm Lever Will Host The Power of the Womxn's Vote

The Hysterical Womxn’s Society presents a virtual discussion entitled The Power of the Womxn's Vote October 14 at 7 PM ET. The free chat, about the urgent need for womxn to exercise their voice, will be moderated by Storm Lever (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) with panelists Halie Soifer (executive director of Jewish Democratic Council of America and former National Security advisor to Senator Kamala Harris), Kwajelyn Jackson (executive director of the Feminist Women's Health Center), and Joanne Grady-Huskey (co-founder and VP of iLive2Lead Young Women's Leadership Program). This event is presented in partnership with Broadway for Biden, Swing from Home, Producing Blue, and the Jewish Democractic Council of America, along with leaders in the Broadway community, including Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Shoshana Bean, Jenn Colella, Grey Henson, Erika Henningsen, Caitlin Kinnunen, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Kara Lindsay, Dana Steingold, Alysha Umphress, and Michelle Veintimilla. Register for the discussion here.

Abingdon’s Virtual Short Play Festival Lineup Announced

A two-week festival featuring stories by people of color will virtually take via Abingdon Theatre Company October 19–30. The finalists are Atacama by Augusto Federico Amador, Empress Mei Li Lotus Bottom by Christine Toy Johnson, The Invitation by Alberto Bonilla, Sundown Town by Marcus Scott, Coin Toss by Alexis Sims, and A Picture of Two Boys by Nick Malakhow. Cast members include Andrew Allen, Rin Allen, Kezia Bernard-Nau, Denise Blasor, Danny Bolero, David Castillo, Jacob Dickey, Jose Febus, Brandon Gill, Jeff Gorti, Rebecca Hirota, Deborah Lew, Esau Mora, and Reynaldo Piniella. The winner of the festival will receive a stipend to be used to support further exploration of their piece and be invited to become an artist in residence at the company. Abingdon is also committed to producing the winning piece as part of its Around the Table free reading series. The Jury Panel is comprised of Roberto Araujo, Rashad V. Chambers, Deidre Goodwin, L Morgan Lee, Jaime Lozano, Mauricio Martínez, and Juan Villa.

Meg Toohey, Sara Bareilles, More Perform Tribute to Waitress Co-Star Nick Cordero

The late Nick Cordero’s Waitress co-stars got together to create a new song paying tribute to the performer, who passed away from coronavirus complications in July . “Lucky Streak” is written and produced by Meg Toohey, capturing Cordero’s time in New York City and his life on the West Coast with wife Amanda Kloots and their young son, Elvis. Joining Toohey are composer-lyricist Sara Bareilles and the Waitress band: Nadia Digiallonardo, Rich Mercurio, Lee Nadel, Yair Evnine, and Adam Kaufmann. “Getting to sing on Meg Toohey’s gorgeous tribute to our friend Nick was a gift,” said Bareilles. “I wept as I sang. This song is cathartic...beautiful and bittersweet, and speaks of the pain of love and loss and the gentle universal truth that we must hold it all lightly and enjoy our lucky streaks; these perfectly imperfect lives. What a song.”



Lineup Set for Urban Stages Benefit, Mixing Melodies and Margaritas

Urban Stages' virtual benefit, Mixing Melodies and Margaritas: Make a Drink, Raise a Glass, Save the Theater, will be available on UrbanStages.org October 22 at 6:30 PM through October 26 at 6:30 PM. The benefit will feature musical performances along with how-to guides for cocktails/mocktails. WBAI host King Downing and theatre writer Michael Riedel will serve as masters of ceremonies with performances and/or appearances by Karen Akers, Aya Aziz, Terence Archie, Jenny Lyn Bader, Trezana Beverley, Reed Birney, Bill Bowers, Jim Dale, Joe Iconis, Lori Brown Mirabal, Sue Matsuki, David Quinones, Ilanna Saltzman, George Salazar, Disnie Sebastien, Tom Toce, and Zhu Yi. Kristian Seemel will serve as the event’s video director with Ryan Belock as video designer and editor. The benefit is free, although donations are encouraged; an online auction continues through October 31.