In the News: Barrett Wilbert Weed and Benjamin Walker Head to the Small Screen, an Anniversary Concert of Two By Two, More

Plus: A new theatre festival aims to showcase the voices of artists with disabilities.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

Barrett Wilbert Weed Cast in Bridge and Tunnel

Barrett Wilbert Weed (Mean Girls, Heathers) has been cast in a recurring role on the half-hour dramedy Bridge and Tunnel for the Epix network, Deadline reports. Weed will play Lizzie, an artsy, sarcastic musician who dreams of rock stardom for her all-girl punk band Wildfire. She joins an ensemble cast that includes Sam Vartholomeos, Caitlin Stasey, Gigi Zumbado, JanLuis Castellanos, Brian Muller and Isabella Farrell. The series is written, directed, and produced by Edward Burns.

Benjamin Walker Added to Lord of the Rings Series Cast

Amazon's upcoming Lord of the Rings series has added 20 new members to its cast list, including Broadway's Benjamin Walker (Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson). The series will explore new storylines that precede J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Fellowship of the Ring, but the specific plot hasn't yet been revealed. It's unknown at this time in which kingdom of Middle-Earth Walker will reside.

Karen Ziemba and Original Cast Member Walter Willison in Two By Two Benefit Concert

Tony Award nominee Walter Willison and Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba will star in Two By Two: The 50th Anniversary Virtual Concert to benefit The Actors Fund. Willison, who was nominated for a Tony Award for his turn Japheth in the original 1970 musical, also directs the virtual reading. With music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Martin Charnin, and a book by Peter Stone, Two By Two is a retelling of the Biblical story of Noah, based on the play The Flowering Peach by Clifford Odets. The event can be viewed December 25 through December 28 via the producer's Theater Pizzazz website.

Carmen Morgan and Futabe Shioda Honored with Paul Robeson Award

Carmen Morgan and Futaba Shioda have been named the 2020 recipients of the Paul Robeson Award by the Actors’ Equity Association and Actors’ Equity Foundation. "By embracing progressive and innovative approaches to reach people that push the boundaries of traditional definitions of humanitarian efforts, Carmen and Futaba each ensure that the spaces we will inhabit going forward will be more inclusive, purposeful, and compassionate," said Allyson Tucker, chair of the award committee. The award was first presented to Robeson himself in 1971. Subsequent recipients include Maya Angelou, Harry Belafonte, Ossie Davis, Ruby Dee, James Earl Jones, Athol Fugard, Lena Horne, Joseph Papp, Sidney Poitier, and Pete Seeger.

Reverb Theatre Festival Created to Showcase Artists With Disabilities

Roundabout Theatre Company and Arts for All Abilities Consortium announce a virtual theatre festival dedicated to the voices of artists with disabilities. Artists will submit a draft piece of original theatre—monologue, spoken word, dance, or music— based on creative prompts on the theme of “Connection.” Additional producing partners include Actionplay, CO/LAB Theater Group, DreamStreet Theatre Company, and EPIC Players. Submissions are currently being accepted December 3 through January 5, 2021. Selected works will be presented in the online festival March 25. For more information to apply, visit RoundaboutTheatre.org.

