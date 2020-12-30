In the News: Beth Leavel Sings Out in In Strange Woods, Joe Iconis and More to Preview New Works in January, More

Plus: The new musical Millennials Are Killing Musicals gets a full virtual industry reading.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

A Sneak Listen of Beth Leavel in the Musical Podcast In Strange Woods

In Strange Woods, a new fictional, documentary-style musical podcast created by Jeff Luppino-Esposito, Brett Ryback, and Matt Sav, drops its fourth episode January 4. The story follows 18-year-old Peregrine Wells, played by Lily Mae Harrington (Sing It!, All Rise, The Glee Project), after her brother’s death in the Whitetail National Forest, as she seeks out survivalist skills from the mysterious recluse who found her brother’s body. The podcast, from producers Atypical Artists, features Patrick Page (Hadestown) as that survivalist, Howl. In the sneak listen above, Beth Leavel (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone) appears as Howl’s estranged cousin Sandra, who reveals insight about his past as well as a damning family secret. The first three episodes of the five-part series are available wherever you get your podcasts.

Joe Iconis, Rob Rokicki, More Join New York Theatre Barn Programming

New York Theatre Barn will continue its New Works Series in January 2021 with excerpts and conversations with the creative teams of four new musicals: Our New Town and Elektric January 6, and Love in Hate Nation and Experience Marianas on January 20. Our New Town, with book and lyrics by Gabriel Jason Dean and Jessie Dean, and music and additional lyrics by David Dabbon, is set In the aftermath of the deadliest shooting on a college campus in U.S. history. The immersive musical was developed with The Civilians R&D group. Elektric has a book by Emerson Mae Smith and a score by Murphy Taylor Smith. Smith stars in the trans woman-centered retelling of the Oresteia. Next up is Love in Hate Nation from the Be More Chill composer-lyricist Joe Iconis. Set in a 1960s girls' reformatory, Love in Hate Nation tells the story of young people caught between eras of a changing America. Finishing up the January offerings with Iconis is Experience Marianas from Rob Rokicki (The Lightning Thief) and Sarah Beth Pfeifer. The pair also performs in their rock musical about one woman's journey to escape an oceanic cult. Watch them on New York Theatre Barn's YouTube channel.

Millennial-Themed Musical Gets Full Virtual Industry Reading

K-Squared Entertainment will produce an industry reading of the new original musical Millennials Are Killing Musicals, by Nico Juber. An excerpt of the piece premiered earlier this month as part of New York Theatre Barn’s aforementioned New Works Series. Ryan O’Connor directs the reading, starring Asmeret Ghebremichael (The Book of Mormon) as single mom Brenda in her quest to unleash her creative voice and “get it together” like the seemingly flawless moms at kindergarten drop-off.

An Exclusive Look at Maxine Linehan's "The Perfect Year"

Ring in new year with a new recording of "The Perfect Year" from Sunset Boulevard. MAC Award nominee singer-songwriter Maxine Linehan shares the new video for the song from her first holiday album, This Time of Year.

