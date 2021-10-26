In the News: Billy Porter Presents His Memoir at Symphony Space, Comedian Alex Edelman's Just For Us at Cherry Lane, More

Plus: Prospect Theater Company and Live & In Color incubator both will offer evenings of new musical theatre works.

Read on for more theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

Emily Bookwalter and Shariffa Ali Join The New Group

The Off-Broadway theatre company, led by founding Artistic Director Scott Elliott and Executive Director Adam Bernstein, is welcoming two new staff members in two newly created positions: Emily Bookwalter as director of external affairs and Shariffa Ali as director of artistic projects. Bookwalter, who comes most recently from Roulette Intermedium, will work with development and marketing at The New Group with the goal of increasing its profile, brand awareness, and philanthropic support within the New York and national theatre communities. Ali will work directly with Elliott and Associate Artistic Director Ian Morgan on shaping and expanding The New Group’s artistic network and literary development activities. Ali has previously worked as an administrator at The New Group, as well as at The Public Theater. Other recent hires and staffing changes include Chris Kam as director of marketing, Rachel Spitz-Lieberman promoted to manager of institutional giving, Nick Bosanko as manager of ticketing and audience services, and Ruth Hollander as business manager.

Comedian Alex Edelman to Perform Solo Show Just For Us

Alex Edelman will make his New York stage debut in the U.S. premiere of his latest solo show Just For Us at the Cherry Lane Theatre. In the piece, Edelman tells the story of how he responded to anti-Semitic online abuse by covertly attending a gathering of white nationalists in New York City. Directed by Adam Brace and presented by Mike Birbiglia (The New One), the show is set to begin previews on December 1 with an official opening night on December 8.

Live and In Color Schedules Reading of New Musical Within Elsewhere

The BIPOC new works Incubator Live and In Color has announced plans to offer a live staged reading of Within Elsewhere, a new musical with a book by Joshua Betancourt and music and lyrics by Trent Jeffords. The story follows the journey of two siblings as they cope with the tragic loss of their youngest brother. Devanand Janki directs a cast that includes Juan Danner, Arjun Dhawan, Catherine Gloria, Gabriella Mancuso, Nick Martinez, Gabriela Cristina Rivera, Lily Talevski, and Sebastian Treviño. Performances will take place October 30 and 31 at 2:30 PM at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting in NYC.

Prospect Theater Company Fall Concerts

Prospect Theater Company will be at Symphony Space with fall concert events. Relaunching Prospect’s Ignite series of works-in-progress, the one-night-only Reignite concert on October 26 will feature new songs Isabella Dawis and Tidtaya Sinutoke (Half the Sky), Tia DeShazor and Derrick Byars (The Pact), Cheryl L. Davis and Douglas J. Cohen (Don’t Stay Safe), Mindi Dickstein and Carmel Dean (Maiden Voyage), David Gomez and John-Michael Lyles (Shoot for the Moon), Timothy Huang (Peter and the Wave), Joriah Kwamé (How To You), Christine Toy Johnson and Jason Ma (Broken Ground), Stacey Luftig and Phillip Palmer (Amelia and Me), Or Matias and Etai Benson (Once I Was), Janine McGuire and Arri Lawton Simon (Express), Eric Price and Will Reynolds (The Violet Hour), Jesse J. Sanchez (Sueños), Katya Stanislavskaya (The Poorhouse Project), and Paulo K Tiról (Called). On November 17, the company will present Rule of Three, an evening of new works generated in its annual Musical Theater Lab. For more information or ticketing, visit ProspectTheater.org.

Plus, Billy Porter, the Emmy-, Grammy-, Tony-winning performer turned author, will also be stopping by Symphony Space on November 3 to read from and discuss Unprotected, his new memoir about race, sexuality, and art. This event has been rescheduled from October 19. A handful of additional stage favorites appear in the venue's upcoming roster; click here for more information.