In the News: Brandon Victor Dixon in Conversation With Black Broadway Men, a Rock of Ages Reunion Concert

Plus:The Playwrights Realm presents Script Share, a free development opportunity for writers.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

Brandon Victor Dixon In Conversation With Black Broadway Men on ClubHouse

Two-time Tony nominee Brandon Victor Dixon (The Color Purple, Shuffle Along...) joins Black Broadway Men March 11 at 9 PM ET on the app Clubhouse for a conversation on philanthropy and art and his personal trials and triumphs. Curating the conversation will be BBM Founder and Director Anthony Wayne, along with founding members Terence Archie (Company, Kiss Me, Kate), Ahmad Simmons (West Side Story, Hadestown), Sir Brock Warren (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Isaiah Josiah, and Treston Henderson. For more information about the event, or to learn more about the non-profit service organization, visit BlackBroadwayMen.org.

Rock of Ages Alumni Will Reunite for One-Night Only Concert

Get ready to rock on April 24, 8 PM ET as the one-night only Rock of Ages: All-Star Reunion Concert live streams from Los Angeles and New York City. The concert will feature live performances from the Rock of Ages Hollywood stage at The Bourbon Room on the Sunset Strip, with special surprise performances from New York. The event is produced by Tony-nominated producers Matthew Weaver, Scott Prisand, and Joan Grande with Diamond Dog Entertainment. The concert is conceived and written by Chris D’Arienzo, who co-directs with Tony nominee Kristin Hanggi. Casting for the “supergroup” of Rock of Ages alumni stars will be announced soon. For more information and ticketing, visit StellarTickets.com.

Last Call for The Playwrights Realm Script Development Program

Conceived and organized by The Realm Associate Artistic Director Alexis Williams and The Realm General Manager and Associate Producer Céline Delcayre, Script Share provides aspiring writers without access to script conversations via other networks an opportunity to have an engaging, open session about their play with a theatre professional. Selected writers will engage in one-hour conversations on their script with dramaturgs, literary managers, directors, and other professionals working in new play development. All participants are chosen by lottery, and submissions are currently open through March 14. To learn more, visit PlaywrightsRealm.org.

Plus: Check out this "Seasons of Love, Pandemic Edition" video created by Mo Zelof and Marisa Matthews, featuring many Broadway alums, including Tony-winning original Rent cast member Wilson Jermaine Heredia and Rock of Ages' Constantine Maroulis. They promise that after "525,600 zoom calls" that "the end's in sight." Viewers are encouraged to donate to Broadway For Racial Justice.

