In the News: Brandon Victor Dixon, Telly Leung, More to Sing Jones and Schmidt, Abingdon Names Winner of Virtual Short Plays Fest, More

Plus: Watch a teaser for Signature's 80-minute Signature Vinyl concert.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

Brandon Victor Dixon, Telly Leung, More Will Sing Works of Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt

The Lyrics & Lyricists Preludes streaming series will continue November 9 at 7 PM ET with Tom Jones & Harvey Schmidt: Simple Little Things. Interpreting songs from the creators of The Fantasticks, 110 in the Shade, I Do! I Do!, and more will be Tony winner Brandon Victor Dixon, Katherine Henly, Telly Leung, Farah Alvin, Zachary Piser, and Mariand Torres. Fun Home Tony nominee Beth Malone will narrate the concert, which will be available for streaming through December 9. Artistic Director Paul Masse will accompany the artists. For tickets visit 92Y.org. The opening program of L&L Preludes—George Gershwin: Bidin’ My Time—is available through November 25.

Audio Drama Brother, Mine Launches New Theatre Ensemble

Hand Forged Fiction, a new theatre ensemble forged by displaced New York City professionals, will launch its inaugural season of new work November 13 with KC Keene and Eric Dente's nine-part graphic audio drama Brother, Mine. Also directed by Dente, the cast features Drew Drake as Malcolm O’Brien, Rob Karma Robinson as Raymond Aurum, Elizabeth Brewster as Sarah O’Brien, Rob Hille as Anthony O’Brien, and Andrew Kaempfer as Kenneth O’Brien. Click here for more information.

Abingdon Theatre Company Names Winner of Virtual Short Plays Festival

Christine Toy Johnson has been named the winner of Abingdon Theatre Company's Virtual Fall Festival of Short Plays for her piece Empress Mei Li Lotus Blossom, which premiered October 21 on Zoom, directed by Johnson and featuring Rin Allen, Deborah Lew, and Rebecca Hirota. Johnson, who will receive a stipend to be used to support further exploration of her work, has been invited to become an Artist-in-Residence for Abingdon’s 29th season. Abingdon has also committed to producing the piece as part of its Around the Table free reading series when live theatre is possible again. The jury panel for the competition included Roberto Araujo, Rashad V. Chambers, Deidre Goodwin, L Morgan Lee, Jaime Lozano, Mauricio Martinez, and Juan Villa. In related news, Abingdon has welcomed a new board member: Olivier-winning producer Merrie L. Davis (Company, Eclipsed).

Watch Teaser for Signature's 80-Minute Signature Vinyl Concert

Signature Theatre’s cinematic concert Signature Vinyl, an 80-minute professionally filmed experience featuring 26 local singers and musicians recorded at several outdoor locations across the D.C. area, is now available at SigTheatre.org for a donation of $25 or more. Directed and conceived by Matthew Gardiner with music direction by Mark G. Meadows, Signature Vinyl stars Shayna Blass, Natascia Diaz, Christian Douglas, Jade Jones, Rayshun Lamarr, Mark G. Meadows, Kevin McAllister, Crystal Mosser, Katie Mariko Murray, Inès Nassara, Tracy Lynn Olivera, Solomon Parker III, Nova Y. Payton, Maria Rizzo, Robbie Schaefer, Awa Sal Secka, Shayla Simmons, Kanysha Williams, and Rachel Zampelli. Featuring the hits of Stevie Wonder, The Beatles, Carole King, Marvin Gaye, Berry Gordy, Joni Mitchell, Elton John, and more, the concert features accompaniment by Mark G. Meadows and the The Movement, with Mark G. Meadows on keyboard, Eliot Seppa on bass, Jack Kilby and Dante Pope on drums, Deante Haggerty-Willis and Noah Pierce on guitar, and Trey Sorrells on sax. Signature Vinyl was filmed by Chiet Productions and edited by Gardiner. Watch a teaser below.

