In the News: Brian Stokes Mitchell Hosts Talk Show With Broadway Guests, Andy Mientus Gets a Book Deal, More

Plus: Dance legend Baayork Lee gets a LaDuca shoe named in her honor.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

Brian Stokes Mitchell Hosts New Streaming Talk Show

Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell will host Crossovers Live!, a new talk show from Stellar Original, featuring Broadway stars who have made the jump from stage to film, television, or music. Crossovers Live! debuts on July 26 with Vanessa Williams, followed by Marc Shaiman on August 30, Bernadette Peters on September 27, Kristin Chenoweth on October 25, David Hyde Pierce on November 22, and a special star-studded holiday finale on December 20, with guests to be announced at a later date. The show is created and directed by Tom Wiggi and is produced by Stellar in association with Atomic Focus Entertainment. The show will live stream exclusively on Stellar, with a portion of ticket sales benefiting The Actors Fund of America. Click here for ticketing.

Andy Mientus Books a YA Novel Deal

Abrams Books has purchased singer-actor Andy Mientus (Spring Awakening)first YA novel, Fraternity, reports Publishers Weekly. The story (which Mientus calls a "Queer Grunge Witch epic") follows a secret society of queer kids who uncover a book of dark magic in their all-boys' boarding school. Publication is slated for fall of 2022. Mientus already has "author" on his résumé, having written the children's book series The Backstagers.

Steve Lukens Appointed Senior Advisor for Arts and Entertainment Recovery

Broadway Company Manager Steve Lukens (The Inheritance, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune) has been appointed senior advisor for arts and entertainment recovery by New York Governor Cuomo. Lukens will act as a liaison between the state and not only the Broadway community, but with arts organizations state-wide as the industry rebuilds following pandemic shutdowns. Lukens is a member of the Association of Press Agents and Managers and Actors' Equity Association. In addition to his theatrical management career, he has served as a foreign service officer in the U.S. State Department with postings in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

Columbia@Roundabout’s 2021 New Play Reading Series Winners Announced

Roundabout Theatre Company and Columbia University School of the Arts have selected the three playwrights who will be featured in the Columbia@Roundabout New Play Reading Series. The collaboration between the university's MFA program and the Tony-winning theatre company, now in its sixth year, awards three playwrights in the MFA program or recent alumni with a cash prize and a reading produced by Roundabout, made possible by a grant from the Tow Foundation. This year's winners are Adam North with Central Air, Kate Pressman with Piano for Four Hands, and Alaudin Ullah with The Halal Brothers. Finalists include A.A. Brenner, Justin Aaron Halle, Julián Mesri, Alle Mims, and Paola Alexandra Soto.

Playwrights Announced for Red Bull Theater's Short Play Festival

Red Bull Theater has selected the works for the 2021 Short New Play Festival. The festival of 10-minute plays with heightened language and classic themes will live stream live July 12 at 7:30 PM ET with on-demand viewing available through July 16. The theme for the 11th annual festival is "Restoration." This year’s winning playwrights are Constance Congdon, Rosslyn Cornejo, George LaVigne, David Lefkowitz, Abigail C. Onwunali, and Charlotte Rahn-Lee, appearing alongside two featured commissions from C.A. Johnson (All the Natalie Portmans) and José Rivera (Marisol). Casting will be announced at a later date. For ticketing, click here.

Baayork Lee Honored With a LaDuca Shoe

Tony-honored director-choreographer Baayork Lee (and original cast member of A Chorus Line) has been honored with a commemorative edition LaDuca shoe named for her. "The One: Baayork Lee" is an homage to Lee as "the eternal torchbearer of the story of the dancer." It is available exclusively through June 28. Take a look at Lee modeling her shoe below (in a gown by Taiwaneese-born designer Malan Breton).

