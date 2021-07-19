In the News: Brian Stokes Mitchell, John Gallagher Jr., Grace McLean, Michael R. Jackson, More Set for LCT Summersongs Concerts

Plus, BPN premieres Leading Lady Fitness Podcast, and Supernova Books will release 50 Women in Theatre.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

LCT Summersongs Opens With Brian Stokes Mitchell

Tony winner and Broadway favorite Brian Stokes Mitchell will present his concert Out with the Old, In with the New at the Restart Stage at Damrosch Park at Lincoln Center July 21–23. The LCT Summersongs series will continue the week of August 15 with intimate outdoor concerts at Lincoln Center's Isabel and Peter Malkin Stage at Hearst Plaza, featuring Tony winner John Gallagher, Jr., the married composing and performing couple The Bengsons, singer-songwriter-playwright Grace McLean & Them Apples, and Michael R. Jackson, Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of A Strange Loop. Mitchell will return in August to perform Out with the Old, In with the New for three additional performances at the Restart Stage at Damrosch Park August 12–14. Tickets will be available via lottery. For more information, visit LCT.org.

50 Women in Theatre Due From Supernova Books in October

A new book highlighting women in theatre, specifically 50 Women in Theatre, will be released by Supernova Books, an imprint of Aurora Metro, October 7. The book profiles 25 legendary women of post-war theatre and includes interviews with 25 women working in theatre today. Audra McDonald, Lynn Nottage, Caryl Churchill, Sonia Friedman, Garry Hynes, and many more modern theatre makers celebrate the female pioneers and groundbreakers in the industry in this new work from editor Cheryl Robson.

Applications Open for The Writer's Room at Geffen Playhouse

The Los Angeles-based playwrights group, The Writer's Room, at Geffen Playhouse is now accepting applications for its next cycle of writers. The group, now in its fourth year, offers a one-year residency to selected writers, with a monthly forum of work sharing, facilitated by Geffen Playhouse Director of New Play Development Rachel Wiegardt-Egel. The application deadline is August 16. For more information or to apply for the 2021–2022 cycle, visit GeffenPlayhouse.org.

Rachel Bay Jones Guests on New Wellness Podcast From BPN

Leading Lady Fitness Podcast from producer Katie Rosin and fitness expert Steph Wilberding, in association with Broadway Podcast Network, premieres July 19. The new health and wellness podcast will welcome Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones (Dear Evan Hansen), Marja Harmon (San Francisco Hamilton), Morgan Anita Wood (Los Angeles Hamilton), and celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg in the first three episodes to discuss their own journeys on the road to self-care. Wilberding, owner of Leading Lady Fitness in Los Angeles, hosts the podcast. New episodes will be available weekly. Find it on BPN, or wherever you get your podcasts.