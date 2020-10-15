In the News: Broadway Dreams Will Honor Tituss Burgess, The Civilians Announce New R&D Group Members, More

Plus: Watch a tribute to Irving Berlin’s Top Hat.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

Tituss Burgess to be Honored at Broadway Dreams Virtual Gala

Broadway Dreams Foundation's annual gala will be held virtually December 5 at 7 PM ET. This year’s honorees include Emmy nominee and Broadway alum Tituss Burgess alongside CEO of CQuence Health Group Mike Cassling, who will receive the Annual Founder’s Award. The evening will be hosted by actor and director Christopher J. Hanke; Ryan Stana, CEO and founder of RWS Entertainment Group, serves as the chair for the fundraising event. For tickets, click here .

The Civilians Announce New R&D Group Members

The slate of playwrights, composers, and directors who work together as a writing cohort for nine months to develop new plays and musicals as part of The Civilians’ R&D Group has been announced. The 10th season will feature Galia Backal, Nana Dakin, Isabella Dawis, Jacinth Greywoode, Jaime Lozano, Emily Lyon, AriDy Nox, Reynaldo Piniella, Tylie Shider, Tidtaya Sinutoke, Rachel Stevens, Ken Urban, and Noelle Viñas. The group will be led by program director Ilana Becker, as the artists share developing work, discuss their creative processes, and provide a community of support for one another. Each project develops according to varying methods of creative inquiry, offering new approaches to the idea of investigative theatre. The group will meet twice a month, virtually, culminating in The Civilians’ Finding Series showcase, currently scheduled for June 2021. For more information, click here .

Broadway @ Breslin Concert Series Launches With Betsy Wolfe, Alysha Umphress, Max von Essen

Broadway @ Breslin, a new concert series featuring Broadway performers paired with a prix-fixe menu, launches October 18 at 7 PM with Betsy Wolfe (Waitress) and will continue October 25 with Alysha Umphress (On the Town) and November 1 with Tony nominee Max von Essen (An American in Paris). Performers will sing from the socially safe distance of the second story windows of Ace Hotel New York, while guests will take in the performance from the Breslin’s outdoor dining room, located on Broadway between 28th and 29th Streets. Emmy-winning On Stage host Frank DiLella will moderate a Q&A with the actors following their performances. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Actors Fund. For reservations, call (917) 848-0841.

RWS Opens Its Rehearsal Space in Pay-What-You-Can Initiative

To foster development and creativity for individuals within the arts community affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, RWS Studios has opened its rehearsal space to all in a pay-what-you-can initiative. The program begins immediately and runs through the end of December. Studios are available Monday–Friday from 9 AM–5 PM ET with a three-hour daily maximum. The flex spaces and studio spaces are available for myriad professionals, including actors, singers, dancers, musicians, choreographers, and directors, as well as photographers and vocal and music coaches. They are also suitable for filming Zoom classes, social media influencers, and more. For additional information and to submit a request for space, click here .

Watch a Tribute to Irving Berlin’s Top Hat

A new video series celebrating the 85th anniversary of Irving Berlin’s Top Hat, starring Ginger Rogers and Fred Astaire, has released “Isn’t This a Lovely Day (to Be Caught in the Rain)?” Presented by Concord Theatricals, on behalf of The Irving Berlin Music Company and in coordination with CLI Studios, the campaign aims to inspire a new generation to appreciate Berlin’s work. The performance below features vocals and arrangements by The Powder Room with dancers Jordan Betscher and Courtney Crain. Shot in Brooklyn, the video is directed and choreographed by Al Blackstone and filmed and edited by Pierre Marais with costumes by Lauren Starobin and title design by Abraham Lule.

